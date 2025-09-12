Atlanta Dream Coach Karl Smesko Speaks on Brittney Griner's Impact
The offseason addition of Brittney Griner has been one of the most impactful additions to the Atlanta Dream's roster in 20205, though maybe not in the way that was initially expected.
While initially starting for the Dream in the first half of the season, Griner has taken an adjusted role to coming off the bench since a neck injury in early August kept her out for a handful of games. Since then, Griner has been coming off the bench in order to limit the physical strain on her body.
While her numbers haven't been at the same level as her past as a starter, the 11-season veteran has still found ways to contribute. She is averaging 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
"She’s just been doing a great job for us coming off the bench and being a spark right away. The last couple games I think she’s just been outstanding," Atlanta head coach Karl Smesko said (via Dream). "I kind of think she’s playing her best basketball of the year. Which is perfect timing.”
How Griner's Veteran Presence Helps Atlanta
In addition to her on-court presence, an off-court contribution Griner makes to her team is the wealth of knowledge and experience she brings.
“BG is so well respected, not just within our team, but the whole W," Atlanta head coach Karl Smesko said of Griner. "When she speaks, everybody listens."
Griner's extensive resume includes ten All-Star selections, three All-WNBA team selections and a championship in 2014 with the Phoenix Mercury, her longtime team before she joined the Dream.
She has more experience in the WNBA than any other player on the roster and her insight into the game puts her in a mentorship role for many young players.
Her experience in the playoffs will be another asset to the Dream as the tournament approaches. Griner has played in 47 playoff games in her career, eighth-most among active players. Griner recently spoke about the depth needed for a team to make a deep run in the playoffs, and expressed confidence that her Atlanta squad has just that.
Her presence has clearly shown in the admiration her teammates have for her. In Atlanta's most recent win over the Connecticut Sun, a game in which Griner dropped 17 points, four rebounds and four blocks, Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard remarked on the experience and knowledge Griner has.
"Just bringing her in with a ton of experience. Obviously, she does have her childish moments, but we always look for her for something to say," Howard said. "We want to be a championship team, and she's been on many of those. So, whenever she has something to say, we all listen."
The Dream's pursuit of a playoff with Griner begins Sunday, Sep. 14. The Dream's first-round opponents are still up in the air, with the Las Vegas Aces still having a game to play, but whoever the Dream face, Griner will be bringing her experience and contributions off the bench with them.