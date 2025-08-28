Atlanta Dream Star Allisha Gray Makes History vs Las Vegas Aces
Atlanta Dream superstar Allisha Gray has had another outstanding season in the WNBA. In her ninth season, she is averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, helping to lead the Dream to a remarkable turnaround this season.
In 2023, the Atlanta Dream acquired Gray in a trade with the Dallas Wings, and she signed a contract extension in the same year, only a few months after heading to Atlanta.
Since then, it has been nothing but success for Gray in an Atlanta uniform.
Gray's 2025 Season Is Her Best
The 2025 season for Allisha Gray has been her best of her career so far. She earned WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May and June, becoming the first Dream player to win back-to-back monthly honors.
Gray is also the first Dream player since 2018 to win WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week three times in a season.
Along with Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Britney Griner, the Dream have catapulted into the top three of the WNBA standings after finishing the 2024 season at 15-25 and being swept in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual champion New York Liberty.
Another Record For Gray
The milestones have been plentiful for both Gray and the Dream franchise. Gray set a Dream franchise record with 128 straight games played on July 13th and is now at 140 games after their loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
Speaking of the game against the Aces, although Atlanta lost, giving the Aces their 12th straight victory, Gray added another career mark to her ledger.
Per the Dream, "With her 37th double digit game, [Allisha Gray] now owns the franchise record for most in a season. Rhyne Howard set the record in 2023 with 36."
The team itself has already set the franchise record for wins in a regular season with 24, but Gray continues to bolster her resumé.
The three-time All-Star surpassed 4,000 career points and 400 made three-pointers, becoming the 22nd player in WNBA history to achieve that feat, and is tied with Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell as the only players in the WNBA to have hit 90 three-pointers this season.
Sure, the Dream are having a fantastic season in their first year with head coach Karl Smesko at the helm, but Gray continues to elevate her teammates, improve her game, and add to her illustrious career so far with the Dream.
