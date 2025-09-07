Atlanta Dream Star Calls on Fans Ahead of Potential Fever, Valkyries Playoff Series
The Atlanta Dream have put the WNBA on notice in 2025.
Atlanta has had a triumphant season. With the second-best record in the WNBA, few teams have thrived as much this season.
That success had led them to a playoff spot after a disappointing 2024 season, and their playoff run has been made even sweeter by clinching home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, guaranteeing them both game one and, if necessary, game three against whoever they face in the first round.
Securing such a position is a meaningful development for the Dream, and Atlanta's players are looking forward to seeing a packed house at both of those home games at the Gateway Center.
"Very important, we are very excited," Atlanta guard Maya Caldwell said in a postgame interview (via MTMV Sports). We can't wait to see both of those games sold out."
While Caldwell expressed her excitement at hosting playoff games in Atlanta, she did add a caveat to her excitement later in that same interview.
Caldwell continued, "Gateway fans, Dream fans, make sure you're cheering for the Dream. Okay, make sure you're cheering for the Dream. Come ready."
Caldwell's apprehension for who her home crowd may be cheering for seems to be well-founded.
Who Will the Atlanta Dream Face in the WNBA Playoffs?
As of the current playoff picture, the Dream's first-round opponents will be the Indiana Fever, one of the most beloved teams in the WNBA, which set a franchise-high in attendance in 2025. The Fever will be without star guard Caitlin Clark, who has officially been sidelined for the rest of the season with a groin injury.
Still, even without Clark bringing her star power, the Fever are a well-loved fan base that draws crowds wherever they go. Considering it's a quick trip from Indiana to Atlanta for many die-hard Fever fans and that the Fever have developed a national fanbase with the inclusion of Clark, it's not unlikely that many Fever supporters will pack the Gateway Center in the playoffs as well.
Should any changes to the playoff picture occur, the Dream's next most likely opponents would be the upstart Golden State Valkyries, another team that boasts a dedicated fan base. Though the trip from the Bay to Atlanta would make it somewhat harder for Golden State fans to fill in the Dream's home court.
The Dream have faced mixed messages from their home crowd before. When the Las Vegas Aces came to town on August 27, the Gateway Center was filled with MVP chants for Aces star A'ja Wilson, something that Dream guard Rhyne Howard took issue with postgame.
"We rely on our fans, and when they pick and choose who they want to cheer for and come in and make it feel like an away game for us and a home game for the other team, it's easy to go on a run like that," Howard said.
Game one of the postseason kicks off on September 14. While Caldwell and her team will be looking for Atlanta's stadium to be full of Atlanta fans, the Dream will be fighting hard for the first championship in franchise history either way.