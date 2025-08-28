Rhyne Howard Calls Out Dream Fans After Loss vs Aces
The Atlanta Dream have had an incredibly successful season in their first year with added veterans and new head coach Karl Smesko.
Along with Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard has shown an expanded game, taking on a more significant role leading the offense.
Howard and Gray Lead the Dream
Dream superstar Allisha Gray has been the focal point of the team since she arrived in Atlanta, but Howard has been a perfect running mate for the star duo.
Howard was a reserve for the 2025 All-Star game, set a franchise record for most points in a three-game span with 100 points, set a franchise record for made three-pointers in a single game with nine, tying a WNBA record, and became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 career threes.
Howard's ability to play off of Gray and even step up in point guard Jordin Canada's absence has been paramount for the Dream's turnaround in 2025.
Wilson Fans Take Over Atlanta
The smallest arena in the WNBA belongs to the Atlanta Dream. While Gateway Center Arena at College Park in College Park, Georgia, can seat 5,000 for other events, the seating capacity for Dream home games is only 3,500.
As the Las Vegas Aces arrived in Georgia, it was clear that the home crowd would be filled with fans of MVP candidate A'ja Wilson.
Wilson played for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college and still has plenty of fans in the area, so making their way to the Dream's home arena was a breeze.
Rhyne Howard did not take the "MVP" chants for Wilson in her home building lightly after the game.
"We rely on our fans, and when they pick and choose who they want to cheer for and come in and make it feel like an away game for us and a home game for the other team, it's easy to go on a run like that," Howard exclaimed.
"Especially with the playoffs coming up...you want to come see Gamecocks, we have Gamecocks on our roster. The last game, we had MVP chants for one of our players. Don't get here and switch up because of one player," she continued to say.
Even though the Dream have had a magnificent season overall, setting the franchise record in wins, Howard said, "Yes, we do make mistakes, but it's easy to lose momentum when you have other people cheering against you."
Related Articles
Atlanta Dream Star Allisha Gray Makes History vs Las Vegas Aces
Dream Star Allisha Gray Gets Honest on Potential WNBA Expansion