Brittney Griner's Two-Word Message After Big Atlanta Dream News
The Atlanta Dream have enjoyed a triumphant year in 2025.
The turnaround the Dream have experienced have been one of the biggest stories in the WNBA this season. After a dismal 15-25 record in 2024, the Dream have surged to the top of the WNBA and become one of the league's best teams.
Atlanta currently sits at a 26-14 record, the best in the Eastern Conference, and are in the midst of a 4-1 stretch that was capped off with a dominant 93-76 win over the Connecticut Sun on September 1.
The crowning moment of Atlanta's resurgent season has certainly been their securing of a playoff spot for the upcoming postseason. While their position in the playoffs was expected, as they have been near the top of the league all season, clinching the playoffs with just a handful of games left in the season makes it official.
The Dream's success is a credit to their powerhouse roster, which includes three All-Stars in guard Allisha Gray, guard Rhyne Howard and forward Brionna Jones, who recently had a record breaking performance and became Atlanta's all-time franchise leader in offensive rebounds in a season.
Atlanta also bolstered their roster in the offseason with another outstanding player and one of the most accomplished veterans in the league: center Brittney Griner, who joined the Dream after 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.
Brittney Griner is ready for the playoffs
Griner took to Instagram to celebrate Atlanta's status as a playoff contender.
"pLAyOfF BoUNd 🧱," she captioned the photo of herself holding up a "three" sign in an Atlanta uniform.
Griner has adjusted to a different kind of role with Atlanta compared to her time with Phoenix. After starting every game of her career with the Mercury, she spent more time coming off the bench with the Dream, largely to limit her physical strain after suffering a neck injury earlier in the season.
Still, Griner has continued to be a steady contributor on a team that is full of talent. In 35 games, she is averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while averaging 21.2 minutes per game.
These numbers may not approach the same heights of Griner's career in years prior, but she is still one steady weapon of several in Atlanta's arsenal.
The Dream's success is largely in part to the variety of talent on their team. They have four players averaging double-digit points and another four players, including Griner, averaging five rebounds per game or more.
It's this whole team effort that has taken the Dream to the heights of the league, and it's the same thing that can carry them through postseason success now that they are, as Griner said, playoff-bound.