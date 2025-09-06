Dream Coach Defends Shocking Rhyne Howard Decision Amid Historic Game

HOWARD BROUGHT THE HEAT… AND THEN SOME 🔥



Rhyne Howard made history tonight in the @AtlantaDream win over the Sparks.



37 PTS | 9 3PM (season high in points)



She tied the WNBA single-game record for most threes, while the Dream set a franchise-record with 19 makes from… pic.twitter.com/Wl25ngWZ7J