Rhyne Howard Ties WNBA Record in Dream-Sparks Game
Rhyne Howard has been the one of the key parts of the Atlanta Dream's turnaround in 2025.
After a 15-25 season in 2024, the Dream have proven that they are legit contenders with the additions of Brionna Jones and Britney Griner.
But the engine that runs the Dream is the duo of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.
Howard, you could say, is a bit underrated in the league. The sharpshooting guard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists as of early September, and was also named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between August 25th and 30th.
She averaged an incredible 21.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 blocks in that span, and became the first player in WNBA history to record six blocks and six three-pointers in a single game.
Howard Makes More History
Adding to her already illustrious career that includes three WNBA All-Star nods, WNBA Rookie of the Year, and multiple international medals, Howard tied a WNBA record...again.
Howard became the first player in WNBA history to have multiple games with nine three-pointers made. The WNBA record is 10, but Howard cannot seem to surpass it.
Howard's Incredible Season
In a remarkable game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Howard finished with 37 points and six assists on 13-of-26 shooting and 9-of-17 from beyond the arc.
In a game that the Dream needed to win to stay in the second seed in the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces surging, Howard delivered.
According to the WNBA, "She also became just the third player in WNBA history with multiple 25+ PTS and 5+ 3PM halves, joining Diana Taurasi (4x) and Jewell Loyd (2x)."
The dream (pun slightly intended) season for Atlanta has been because of the play of the duo that is Gray and Howard.
With career highs in minutes, rebounds, assists, and blocks this season for Howard, the Dream have had a historic season. They broke the franchise record for most wins in a season, climbed into the league's upper tier of teams, and reversed their fortune from the past few seasons.
Atlanta ranks fifth in points per game, third in points allowed, and second in both offensive and defensive ratings, with much credit going to Coach of the Year candidate Karl Smesko, who has instilled a new mindset and philosophy in the Dream players.
While they may not be talked about like the Aces or the Lynx, the Dream have a legitimate shot to make a deep playoff run if healthy, and Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray are the main reasons why.
