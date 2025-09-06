Rhyne Howard Ties WNBA Record in Dream-Sparks Game

HOWARD MAKES HISTORY IN THE 1H 🔥



Rhyne Howard dropped 29 points with 7 triples in the opening half — the most she’s ever scored in a half.



She also became just the third player in WNBA history with multiple 25+ PTS and 5+ 3PM halves, joining Diana Taurasi (4x) and Jewell Loyd… pic.twitter.com/ZH2d3RP8Tp