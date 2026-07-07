Aces Make Play for Fever Developmental Player Justine Pissott

Update: Per Chloe Peterson of IndyStar, the Fever will not be countering the offer sheet from the Las Vegas Aces to Justine Pissott, meaning Pissott will be joining Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Aces clearly see something in Indiana Fever developmental player Justine Pissott.

The Aces have extended an offer sheet to Pissott per the WNBA's transaction page, which would give her a standard contract and move her to their regular roster.

Per the rules for a development contract, which are a new wrinkle in the recently ratified CBA, the Fever have 24 hours to match the offer or will lose her to the Aces.

The deal was apparently extended on July 6 so that means the Fever will have to make the decision today, which is also the deadline for guaranteed contracts across the league.

The transaction log actually lists the offer as being tendered on 7/6. So the Fever have until 5p ET today to decide if they will be matching. https://t.co/lEpfNQM4de — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 7, 2026

If Indiana chooses to keep Pissott, they would then have to offer her a standard contract and would need to cut a player on a non-protected deal--like backup big Damiris Dantas or Grace VanSlooten--in order to accommodate the move.

Who Is Justine Pissott?

Indiana Fever forward Justine Pissott (13) poses for a photo Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pissott was drafted by the Fever with the 22nd overall pick out of Vanderbilt. She was technically a guard in college but projects as a potential stretch four in the WNBA due to her size, a position of need for the Fever.

Pissott is listed at 6-foot-3 and shot 42.2% on 6.6 attempts per game from three her final season at Vanderbilt. She averaged 11.1 points per game.

The rookie dealt with a leg injury in the preseason but Indiana indicated they were keen on her with the early development contract. Each team in the WNBA can carry two developmental players, with Bree Hall occupying the other such spot for the Fever.

Developmental players can appear in up to 12 games before they have to be cut or converted to a standard contract. Pissott has not taken the floor in the regular season for Indiana but she did get action in one preseason contest. She had 8 points in 10 minutes and shot 2-3 from deep in her lone appearance versus the New York Liberty.

Considering the Aces are the defending champions and likely know what they are talking about when it comes to talent evaluation, and given the Fever have a need for a stretch big that Pissott could eventually fill, it seems the wise move for Indiana would be to match the offer and make the corresponding moves accordingly.

We shall see if that is indeed the case, because as of now the Fever are on the clock when it comes to Pissott.