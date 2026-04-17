What Justine Pissott’s Development Deal Says About Fever’s Roster Plans

The Indiana Fever made some noteworthy selections in the WNBA Draft.

The Fever took point guard Raven Johnson out of South Carolina with pick 10 in the first round, which became a talking point due to her previously being Aliyah Boston's teammate with the Gamecocks and Caitlin Clark's opponent from her Iowa days.

With the team's next selection at No. 25 overall, the Fever took Justine Pissott from Vanderbilt. And on Friday, the Fever announced that Pissott would become the first player signed to a development contract in franchise history.

we have signed rookie, Justine Pissott, to a player development contract ✍️🔥



learn more: https://t.co/IKAr6emcZa pic.twitter.com/qnevI5Hj9O — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 17, 2026

Pissott is 6-foot-4 and Indiana notably listed her as a power forward. Pissott profiles as a potential stretch big, having scored 11.1 points per game in her final season while connecting on 42.2% of her attempts from deep.

Under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, teams are now permitted to carry two development players in addition to the 12-person roster. Said development players can participate in practices and team activities and can be activated for up to 12 games.

The development players do not count against the salary cap unless they are converted to a standard player contract.

What This Means for the Fever Roster

The first takeaway from the move is that Indiana clearly sees a promising future for Pissott. Her skillset aligns with team needs and is a match next to Caitlin Clark. So the development signing is an indication they plan to keep her around.

The contract gives the Fever an exclusive negotiating window for 14 days, and if another team were to offer Pissott a contract after that, Indiana has the right of first refusal and can convert her to a standard player deal.

Justine Pissott is one of the steals of the draft & she coudln’t have landed in a better spot



Justine was 7th in WCBB in 3P% at 42.2 (6.6 3PA/g)



She’s an ELITE shooter at 6’4”, who’ll play next to an ELITE playmaker in Caitlin Clark



That’s a scary combo pic.twitter.com/G9rxbC1pB5 https://t.co/Yfs6HMHGxg — Point Made Joshua (@pointmadejosh) April 17, 2026

From a more immediate standpoint, this indicates the roster coming out of camp is likely close to set, and any battles could be for the last development spot—with training camp contract signees Megan McConnell and Kayana Taylor competing with third-round pick Jessica Timmons.

Several other players were signed to non-guaranteed deals in free agency, per Her Hoop Stats WNBA Salary Cap Database, including returning big Damiris Dantas and guard signings Tyasha Harris and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. They joined last year's rookie Makayla Timpson and Clark (who of course would never be cut) as rostered players on unprotected contracts. So there is the possibility that Pissott impresses enough to snag the 12th spot, leading to one camp casualty.

Projected Indiana Fever Roster for 2026 WNBA Season Caitlin Clark, Guard Kelsey Mitchell, Guard Lexie Hull, Guard Sophie Cunningham, Guard Tyasha Harris, Guard Raven Johnson, Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Guard Monique Billings, Forward Aliyah Boston, Center-Forward Damiris Dantas, Center-Forward Myisha Hines-Allen, Forward Makayla Timpson, Forward-Center Justine Pissott, Forward (Development) Open (Development)

But the bet is the Fever will keep all free agent pickups and look to develop Pissott and another new addition. Regardless, training camp is set to be more about establishing continuity with only the very back end of the roster still up for grabs.