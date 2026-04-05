3 Free Agents Who Would Be Perfect Fits With the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever made it out of the expansion draft pretty unscathed. They lost two depth pieces with Chloe Bibby going to the Portland Fire and Kristy Wallace to the Toronto Tempo, but held on to all key pieces. So, with that done, it’s time to turn our attention to free agency, which will start on April 12.

It may not be the wild bidding war many fans previously envisioned. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and A’ja Wilson already announced that they would re-sign with their current franchises. Most other big stars will likely follow their example.

The good thing for the Fever is that they don’t need to get a star in free agency. They already have three of those. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are still under contract, and Kelsey Mitchell hasn’t given any indication that she wants to play anywhere else. So, Fever GM Amber Cox can focus on finding the right role players to put around the trio.

Kennedy Burke

Aug 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Kennedy Burke (22) warms up before a game against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

As already established, the Fever need players who are okay with playing a role next to stars and can fill that role to perfection. Kennedy Burke fits that archetype perfectly. She was the Liberty’s sixth player last season, pushed into a bigger role by Kayla Thornton’s departure. Burke averaged a career-high 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game and shot the three incredibly well, sinking around 41% of her 3.1 attempts per game.

Having that kind of production next to Clark, Boston, and Mitchell would be perfect. Moreover, Burke won a title with the Liberty in 2024. That experience would come in handy with a core that still has little playoff experience.

Azurá Stevens

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stevens made it through the expansion draft without hearing her name called and could quickly find herself at the center of one of the few bidding wars that will actually take place in free agency. The 30-year-old played the best basketball of her career in 2025, averaging 12.8 points, 8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. She also improved vastly as a 3-point shooter, knocking down 38% of her shots.

A 6’6” forward who can offer some rim protection, switch onto perimeter players, crash the boards, and space the floor could be a difference-maker for several teams—the Fever included.

Alanna Smith

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) celebrates making a shot against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

This one may be a big swing. Smith was just named DPOY with the Lynx, and she and Napheesa Collier have proven to be a contender-level frontcourt duo, so she may just stay in Minnesota. But if she wants a fresh start, getting her to Indiana would be a dream come true.

Smith protects the rim as well as anyone, and she can space the floor. A Smith-Boston frontcourt would be a defensive monster and a versatile offensive duo. Smith also has plenty of playoff experience to add to a core that just went on its first playoff run last year.