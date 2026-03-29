Caitlin Clark Identifies Fever’s Top Free Agency Priority

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark caused a stir when she made her NBA broadcast debut as a special contributor for NBC's pregame coverage of Basketball Night in America before the New York Knicks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on February 1.

Clark nailed this new role for her, and it was awesome for fans to get to see her put her analyst hat on when they're usually so used to seeing her competing on the basketball court. However, given that the WNBA was in the thick of its CBA negotiations, there really wasn't much for her to say about the season to come.

This is why it was awesome for No. 22 to be back on this broadcast role for when the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets in Denver on March 29. Now that the CBA is ratified and the condensed offseason slate is less than one week away, Clark has several women's basketball talking points to touch upon.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Gets Clear About Who Fever Must Re-Sign in Free Agency

And she shared several clear messages about the Fever's upcoming season, both on and off the court, during a pregame segment.

When asked about what the Fever's goals are this season, Clark said, I mean, we were trying to win it all last season. That's what we're trying to do this year. You know, it's a very unique situation; I think there's over 100 players in the league that are free agents. So we only really know about five people, or three people, that are gonna be on our team next year. But I feel like we have a great core," Clark said on the broadcast.

"You know, our first priority is to sign Kelsey Mitchell back. She was first-team All-WNBA last year; she's kind of my running mate in the backcourt. She makes it really easy for me. You know, there's nothing like playing for the Fever. I think we're gonna be the favorite to win it all. I think it adds a little pressure, but that's what you love about it. But we've got a great squad, great coach, great support staff. So, super excited," Clark added.

Caitlin Clark on her expectations for the Fever’s offseason and goals for the upcoming season:



“Our first priority is to sign Kelsey Mitchell back.”#IndianaFever pic.twitter.com/44lJcPpkeh — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) March 29, 2026

It's no secret that re-signing Kelsey Mitchell is Indiana's top priority. But hearing Clark declare it so clearly on national television makes it hard to imagine that she, the fan base, and the Fever's front office will do everything to ensure Mitchell is back in 2026.