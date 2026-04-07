Alanna Smith Would Be a Perfect Fit for the Indiana Fever

WNBA free agency is officially here. With that will bring big decisions that could impact franchises for years to come given the revamped salary structures under the new CBA agreement.

The Indiana Fever in particular will have major choices to make when it comes to both retaining players and filling voids within their roster. The Fever came out of the expansion draft relatively unscathed, and have already taken steps to retain core pieces like Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull.

Next up is building around the foundation in place, and one ideal fit has already made it clear she plans to explore the market.

Alanna Smith Plans to Test Free Agency

Alanna Smith, who won co-defensive player of the year in 2025 with the Minnesota Lynx, has made her intention to test free agency clear.

"I loved Minnesota but a lot of teams are looking different this year, so I think I'd be doing a disservice to myself if I wasn't exploring other opportunities," Smith said to reporters.

Smith also stated her intentions on a potential landing spot: "I think it's about best fit."

If that is truly the case, Smith and Indiana should be looking in each other's directions.

The 6-foot-4 forward fits the bill for exactly what the Fever need, more size up front, particularly a big who can stretch the floor with shooting. Smith's all-around skillset would slide into Indiana's rotation seamlessly, while providing size and shoring up the defense with her rim protection—finally bringing the ideal complement of traits they've needed at the four spot.

Smith recorded 1.9 blocks per game last season while shooting 32.9% on 3.8 three-point attempts per contest. Pairing her with Aliyah Boston would give the Fever a frontcourt duo that would both be a menace defensively and versatile offensively.

Of course, the question with Indiana when it comes to roster construction is cost. It remains to be seen what free agents will command on the market, and with the $1.4 million supermax commitment to Mitchell on top of the money allocated to Boston, Caitlin Clark and any other players the front office decides to retain, there's a chance Smith is outside of their price range.

But if GM Amber Cox can make the math work, there may be no better player to add to the equation. And the good news is, Smith has already made it quite apparent that she is available.