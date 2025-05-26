Aliyah Boston Has Shown She's Ready to Shoulder Load for Fever Without Caitlin Clark
The Indiana Fever were dealt a tough blow with the news that Caitlin Clark will miss at least two weeks with a quadriceps strain. However, if there is any silver lining to the injury, it comes as Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston is playing the best basketball of her career.
Boston was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft for a reason. And it's not like two All-Star appearances and a Rookie of the Year win haven't already validated that selection for the Fever. However, thus far this season, it appears that the star center has taken a leap.
Boston is currently averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and blocks, while shooting better than she ever has from the floor. They aren't small jumps either, as her production has gone up significantly in each category, albeit in not much of a sample size. She also grades out at near the top of the league in advanced stats like win shares in the early going.
Boston has been a force on both ends for Indiana, and will now be relied upon even more with the team's superstar point guard sidelined. It must be noted that Clark of course makes things easier for Boston, and everyone else, but the latter seems more ready to shoulder the load of Clark's absence than ever before. Especially given her penchant as a passer from her position.
The challenge will come in finding someone to be able to get Boston the ball given the sure shift in defensive attention and the Fever's lack of natural perimeter playmaking.
Fortunately for the Fever, this stretch without Clark also features games against lesser competition than the team has faced to start the season. It will be on Boston to continue her stellar play amid the adversity. But if Clark's previous words are any indication, her Fever teammate will be up for the task.
Or as Clark put it in the now viral clip, "You're going to be amazing, because you are amazing." The Fever will surely need Boston to continue to be every bit of amazing given Clark's injury.