Caitlin Clark's Quad Injury Is Big Early Season Blow for Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever suffered a serious setback to begin the 2025 season, as Caitlin Clark will be sidelined for an extended period of time. The team announced its superstar guard will be out at least two weeks with a quadriceps strain on Monday.
Of course, it was Clark's left quad tightness that Indiana had attempted to manage during the preseason, with the Fever star missing the first exhibition contest as well. The hope at the time was that the cautious approach would prevent any setbacks for when the regular season began. However, clearly that did not prevent Clark from suffering the quad strain that will put her on the sidelines for now.
This marks the first time Clark has missed any time for injury in her professional career, and will cause the Fever to have to adjust without its offensive engine for the time being.
Obviously, Indiana will look to play the long game when it comes to making sure Clark is healthy for the stretch run. Still, any absence is going to likely lead to a rough stretch for the team considering how reliant the Fever are on Clark's ability as an offensive engine and playmaker.
Clark is averaging 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists to start the season, production that is not easily replaceable.
If there's any silver lining, the Fever will be able to test out different player combinations and give some of the new additions a chance at a larger share of the offense. Indiana will also be able to find out who can handle the ball to spell Clark later in the season. Those being aspects of the game coach Stephanie White was already working on early.
Regardless, there's no way to spin Clark's injury as anything but a blow to the Fever, and the WNBA as a whole.