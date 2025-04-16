Caitlin Clark Context Can't Go Missing in 2025 WNBA Draft Ratings
There is no with and without Caitlin Clark when it comes to the growth of women's basketball. That's because any common sense context makes it fairly clear that the massive momentum around the game is in conjunction with Clark.
This was once again proven by the 2025 WNBA Draft ratings, which followed a very clear recent trend. Viewership was way down from Clark's year, but way up from years prior. However, the flawed takeaway is pitting these two things against one another, or acting as if the Indiana Fever star's rise took place in a vacuum.
ESPN released the recent draft numbers in proclaiming it the second-most viewed ever, showing that the 1.25 million who tuned in was up 119% from the same slot in 2023. Of course, Clark supporters quickly pointed out that 2024 was omitted. That's because twice as many people watched Clark get drafted by the Fever a year ago.
But two things can be true at the same time: 1. Clark is a phenomenon unlike any we have seen before. 2. It's still great that the numbers are up from before Clark's explosion in popularity.
The same exact notion rang true with the ratings for UConn's win over South Carolina in the NCAA championship game. That contest saw the audience drop off by 10 million from the year prior with Clark and Iowa involved, but was still up from every non-Clark title game aired on ESPN platforms.
This trend dates back to the 2024 WNBA Finals as well. The deciding game between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx did not reach the number Clark's final game of the season with the Fever against the Connecticut Sun did, but was still the most watched Finals game this century.
What's confusing is when this data is treated as unrelated. Logic indicates the huge increase in fans following the product in large part due to Clark would have a carryover effect. Thus, naturally leading to viewers gaining interest in other teams and allowing more stars to thrive.
Players like Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins have made a name for themselves on their own, but it certainly helps that the attention around the sport is greater than it was in the past, as up and coming stars have a bigger platform to build on now.
What happened with Clark is both an anomaly and a catalyst. But her transcendent popularity and the the overall growth of the game are not competing ideas. And they are both cause for celebration.