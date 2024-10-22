WNBA Finals Game 5 Records Highest Ratings This Century

Top 5 Most watched Matches of 2024 WNBA season (M)



Fever vs Sun ( R1G2) 2.5

Fever vs Sky (23/06) 2.3

Fever vs Sky (16/06) 2.25

Fever vs Storm (18/8) 2.23

Liberty vs Lynx (FG5) 2.15



(additionally one more match crossed 2M Fever vs Sun 14/5)



What a season this has been!!#WNBA