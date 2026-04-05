Indiana Fever Must Solidify Caitlin Clark Backup Before Season Starts

Caitlin Clark is back to 100%, which is the best thing possible for the Indiana Fever heading into the 2026 WNBA season. But even with Clark at full strength, solidifying the backup point guard situation should be a priority before tip-off.

Last year the Fever were left scrambling due to an absurd injury situation. Clark missed the majority of the year due to a series of injuries and her backup entering the season, Sydney Colson, tore her ACL. This left Indiana to address the position with hardship contracts for Aari McDonald (who also got hurt) and Odyssey Sims.

One would hope the franchise doesn't have to face a repeat of such adversity, but having a solid option behind Clark not only works as insurance, it helps to ease her workload over the course of the regular season. Not having to do everything herself can help to keep her healthy for the stretch run.

And in an ideal world, the right choice for the position would also be able to play alongside her in small doses to give the opponent a different look and to give spot rest periods on the court while playing off-ball.

What Options Do the Fever Have?

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The first option for the Fever is to bring back a player they know fits. Aari McDonald quickly made herself a fan-favorite and showed an ability to run the show, get to the rim, and defend with tenacity at the point of attack. The issue with her is also injury however, as it remains unclear what McDonald's status is after she missed most of the Unrivaled season due to "right lower extremity injury".

Odyssey Sims was key for the Fever in the playoffs, and would give them a proven scorer off the bench. So we'll see if the Fever narrow down their options to familiar faces during free agency.

There's also the free agent market, where the majority of the league will be available. Indiana will be committing a lot of salary to its top stars, assuming Kelsey Mitchell is retained, so any moves for depth would come on the margins.

It's difficult to know which players are actually available beyond the contractual status, since many will likely commit to return to their teams given how compressed the offseason is set to be. But the Fever could look for a diamond in the rough or a veteran, like perhaps a reunion with Erica Wheeler.

Then there is the WNBA Draft, where South Carolina star Raven Johnson stands out as an intriguing potential option at pick no. 10 due to her defensive acumen.

The Fever will obviously be at their best with Clark on the floor and running the show. But ensuring there is a satisfactory backup behind her is something that must be shored up before the season begins.