Indiana Fever Training Camp Under a Month Away: Here's How 2025 WNBA Season Begins
The most recent Indiana Fever game was all the way back on September 25 of 2024. So it's safe to say it has been a long time since Caitlin Clark and company have been on the floor together for real game action. However, said wait will be coming to an end shortly.
WNBA teams, including the Fever, report to training camp on April 27, which is less than two weeks after the WNBA Draft that takes place on April 14.
Training camp will of course be used to get the team up to speed under new head coach Stephanie White, but also to determine who makes the cut for the final roster. Given the Fever have overhauled the squad beyond the core of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, that time on the court together will be extra important for Indiana.
After that, the Fever will have three pre-season or exhibition games before the regular season commences. The team will host the Washington Mystics on May 3, before heading to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa for a Clark homecoming against the Brazilian National Team the next day. Preseason action concludes with a trip to face the Atlanta Dream on May 10.
Then the real fun begins. The Fever tip-off the 2025 WNBA season by hosting the Chicago Sky on May 17th, one of five meetings between the two teams, and one of numerous nationally televised contests featuring the Fever.
Therefore, Fever fans will finally be getting their fix in short order.