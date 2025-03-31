Indiana Fever On SI

Indiana Fever Training Camp Under a Month Away: Here's How 2025 WNBA Season Begins

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be returning to the court in short order, here's where it starts.

Robin Lundberg

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks past the photo backdrop Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks past the photo backdrop Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most recent Indiana Fever game was all the way back on September 25 of 2024. So it's safe to say it has been a long time since Caitlin Clark and company have been on the floor together for real game action. However, said wait will be coming to an end shortly.

WNBA teams, including the Fever, report to training camp on April 27, which is less than two weeks after the WNBA Draft that takes place on April 14.

Training camp will of course be used to get the team up to speed under new head coach Stephanie White, but also to determine who makes the cut for the final roster. Given the Fever have overhauled the squad beyond the core of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, that time on the court together will be extra important for Indiana.

After that, the Fever will have three pre-season or exhibition games before the regular season commences. The team will host the Washington Mystics on May 3, before heading to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa for a Clark homecoming against the Brazilian National Team the next day. Preseason action concludes with a trip to face the Atlanta Dream on May 10.

Then the real fun begins. The Fever tip-off the 2025 WNBA season by hosting the Chicago Sky on May 17th, one of five meetings between the two teams, and one of numerous nationally televised contests featuring the Fever.

Therefore, Fever fans will finally be getting their fix in short order.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Robin Lundberg
ROBIN LUNDBERG

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!

Home/News