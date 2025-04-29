Sophie Cunningham Emerging as Versatile X-Factor for Indiana Fever
Sophie Cunningham’s personality may be big, but her impact on the Indiana Fever will be even bigger. And if the early glimpses of training camp are any indication, Cunningham is set to be the team’s secret weapon.
With WNBA training camp at full throttle, fans have been able to get an inside peek into the fresh faces the Fever have added to their roster. And thanks to the elite work of the team’s social media admin, we're all along for the ride.
As the Fever work to build a fast-paced, run-and-gun offense, one player already standing out is Sophie Cunningham, who arrived in Indiana via Phoenix as part of a four-team trade this offseason.
During her time with the Mercury, Cunningham spent a lot of time at the four, or power forward position, but according to the Seattle Storm’s Lexie Brown on her Full Circle podcast last week, Cunningham’s natural fit is at the three, or small forward. For that reason, Brown predicted a breakout year for the former Mercury forward.
But judging by the footage released from Indiana’s training camp over the past few days, Cunningham has a lot more in her bag—surprising fans with her facilitating skills, while knocking down threes at the wing, and still bringing that pesky defense she’s known for.
Her versatility hasn’t gone unnoticed. One fan on X wrote, “What really differentiates the Fever roster is the versatility of players like Sophie, who could realistically play 1 through 4 on any given night.” The post highlights Cunningham’s ability to be a Swiss Army knife on the court: she can facilitate like a point guard (1), spot up and move off-ball as a shooting guard or wing (2/3), and use her length and toughness, honed during her time with the Mercury, to power through defenders at the four.
Cunningham is expected to come off the bench to start the season, but her ability to fill multiple roles makes her a potential X factor in Indiana’s rotation. And if her training camp momentum carries into the regular season, don’t be surprised if she earns a starting role, or at the very least, gets a nod at the WNBA’s Sixth Woman of the Year award.