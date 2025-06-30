Startling Caitlin Clark Metric Highlights New Focus for Fever

Caitlin Clark has been absent from the Indiana Fever lineup for the last two games, once again battling a lower-body injury. Still, that hasn't kept the WNBA superstar out of the limelight.

Clark's shooting slump in the three games prior to her injury has been the subject of much discussion, fans and media alike attempting to pinpoint the reason for her uncharacteristic woes. After all, it's not every day one of the game's best shooters struggles to the tune of 1-for-23 from three-point land.

One of the most commonly proposed culprits is the sheer amount of offense Clark needs to generate by her lonesome, a theory with strong statistical backing.

Roughly a quarter of the way through the 2025 season, Clark has the highest percentage of field goals made unassisted -- and it's not particularly close.

In 9 games, Clark has scored 74.8% of her field goals unassisted. The next closest qualified player is Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes with a rate of 60.5%. That's a nearly 15% drop from first to second in the WNBA leaderboards.

Splitting up the field goals between two-pointers and three-pointers, Clark maintains the WNBA lead in both categories. Over half of her three-pointers, 56.5% to be exact, are unassisted. Meanwhile, 87.5% of her two-point field goals have come without an assist.

Of course, talented playmakers and ball-handlers are going to score on their own. Clark would certainly fit that bill, more than capable of creating scoring chances for herself and converting on them.

A peek at her Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024 places Clark among the league leaders in unassisted points, scoring 48.4% of her three-pointers and 85.8% of her two-pointers without an assist, ultimately finishing second in the WNBA with 66.9% overall.

Clearly, this year isn't an aberration. That said, a 7.6% uptick in unassisted FGM isn't something Indiana should be happy about. The Fever went into the offseason looking to build a stronger supporting core around their young superstar, yet it seems Clark is creating offense for herself more than ever before.

It's not that Clark shouldn't have the freedom to create for herself, but rather that it shouldn't be a necessity within the Fever offense. Clark would benefit from having more facilitation around her, which would in turn take some of the offensive burden off her shoulders.

Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Sue Bird shared a similar sentiment recently, suggesting that the return of guard Aari McDonald could help boost Clark's offensive production.

Fever head coach Stephanie White seems to be in lockstep with the WNBA legend, telling media on Thursday that the addition of McDonald gives Indiana the ability to play Clark off-ball more often.

McDonald has been a welcome addition to the Fever, providing speed, defense, and playmaking to a squad that needed a little bit more of all three. But due to Clark's injuries this season, McDonald has yet to share the court with Indiana's superstar.

Clark returned to practice on Sunday, opening the door for a potential return Tuesday night as the Fever square off against the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup.

If Clark does return, all eyes will be on the Fever and their ability to create offense around #22. Perhaps McDonald is exactly the jolt she needs

