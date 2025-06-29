Sue Bird Reveals How 1 Fever Player Can Be 'Beneficial' for Caitlin Clark's Scoring

It's no secret that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was in an unprecedented shooting slump before she missed her team's past two games with a groin injury. In the three contests before that injury was announced, Clark was shooting 27.7% from the field and was just 1 of 23 from three-point range.

Fans are not used to seeing Clark struggle offensively in this way. And while there's surely some element of bad luck in this (every shooter goes through cold streaks), her recent shooting woes have caused some fans to wonder whether she could be better utilized in Indiana's offense, or if there's a way to free her up to receive more off-ball scoring opportunities.

In a June 27 episode of Bird's Eye View, WNBA icon Sue Bird shared her opinion on which Fever player can make a real impact in getting Clark these opportunities.

"I got to watch Caitlin play in person against Seattle, and one thing I noticed was it’d be really beneficial for her if she had players around her who could create shots for her, right?" Bird said. "She has to create a lot of her own shots, but she’s also creating for her teammates.

"And there are times where, if she could just get some open looks, off other people's play, it could be really beneficial to her. And that’s where Aari McDonald might have some impact."

Clark and McDonald (who the Fever re-signed upon waiving DeWanna Bonner earlier this week) haven't played on the court together because Clark has been injured while McDonald has been with the team.

And while Bird noted that it might be a challenge to get these two to fit together defensively, McDonald lessening Clark's playmaking load on offense (once Clark is back from injury) could work wonders for getting her shooting back on track.

