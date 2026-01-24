Why Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Could Be Entering a Pivotal 2026 Together

It's no secret that Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston have developed quite the connection both on and off the court.

The number one picks in the 2023 and 2024 WNBA Draft have formed a formidable duo on the floor, and developed a kinship as well—but what they might be able to accomplish in 2026 together could be one for the books.

Obviously, the first goal will be maximizing what the Indiana Fever can achieve this season (assuming a WNBA CBA can be ironed out), which becomes a lot easier given Clark is entering the year healthy following an injury-riddled 2025.

But they could be teammates on another squad also, that might propel the pair to an epic fall.

Clark and Boston Likely to be USA Basketball Teammates

Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gives a hug to forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the first half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's because both Clark and Boston were a part of the USA Basketball training camp that took place in December.

And it isn't much of a leap to assume they will make the roster competing for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in September, especially given the praise USA Basketball managing director Sue Bird has doled out to the Fever duo.

"Who really stands out to me is Aliyah Boston," Bird said in an early January episode of her Bird's Eye View podcast. "Aliyah Boston looks great right now. She looked great in USA camp. She's now really found her game."

And Bird had this to say about Clark during the camp itself:

"I thought she looked great, right? I mean, here's a player that didn't get to play this summer. All in, she didn't get to play a lot of basketball, really, in the last year-plus. So for this to be the first day back, she looked great," she said.

So one would be unwise to bet against the point guard and center combo taking their chemistry to Team USA competition.

WNBA to Break for World Cup Before Playoffs

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps her hands in excitement with Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) on Sunday, July 13, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This makes a wrinkle in the recently released 2026 WNBA schedule very interesting for what it could mean for the two Fever stars.

The WNBA is set to go on break from August 31 to September 16 for the World Cup (which takes place in Berlin), with the playoffs scheduled to tip-off September 27. That means Clark and Boston might be fresh off a gold medal when starting the stretch run for a WNBA championship chase.

If things break right, Clark and Boston could be heading toward a special 2026 with both the Fever and USA Basketball—together.

