Aliyah Boston's Wholesome Caitlin Clark Birthday Message Says it All for Fever

One could say the Indiana Fever really benefitted from being bad. That's because the Fever's struggles allowed the franchise to land Aliyah Boston with the first pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, followed up by Caitlin Clark's selection at number one a year later.

On talent alone those two players are enough of a foundation for success. But what's even better than simply having the pair on the roster, is that the duo fits together seamlessly—both on the court and off.

Their relationship was reinforced once again by a message Boston sent to Clark on the superstar guard's 24th birthday.

The Fever center posted a collage of photos of her and Clark on her Instagram story, along with a wholesome sentiment.

"My sissttaaaa 🩷🩷happy birthday queen I love you so much!!! Have the best day everrr :))," Boston wrote as the caption, capturing just how close the duo is.

“My sisstttaaa 🩷🩷happy birthday queen I love you so much!!! Have the best day everrr :))” pic.twitter.com/cgcv9ha7Ld — correlation (@nosyone4) January 22, 2026

Not only was this a heartwarming thing for Fever fans to see, but it certainly served as another reminder of why Indiana supporters are so excited about the upcoming WNBA season.

Clark and Boston Set to Go to Another Level

Jun 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) celebrates with guard Caitlin Clark (22) after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

While Clark and Boston's loving gestures are one thing, it's the formidable presence the pair forms on the court that is fearsome for Fever opponents.

Clark is adept at feeding Boston in position to score, while Boston understands how to screen and help facilitate action for the team's point guard. Together they present a pick your poison situation for opponents, and it is a cocktail that should get only more dangerous as they continue to grow together.

Though Clark missed the majority of the 2025 season due to injury, Boston took a leap as an individual, and she continues to work toward expanding her game during her time at Unrivaled.

Assuming Clark is back at full strength, which she said was the case when also teaming up with Boston at USA Basketball camp, it stands to reason that Clark and Boston can ascend to yet another level—and eventually become perhaps the most dominant duo the WNBA has ever seen.

It bodes well for the Fever that both players are under contract during a free agent period where most of the league is available, because it affords Indiana the opportunity to build upon a strong foundation. One that is reinforced even further by the bond between the two, which was on display once again through Boston's birthday message to Clark.

