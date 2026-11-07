Angel Reese's 'Love This' Comment to Kelsey Mitchell Shouldn't Concern Fever Fans

On Thursday, star guard Kelsey Mitchell (who has spent her entire career with the Indiana Fever but will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason) posted a TikTok video that showed various clips of her spending time with her boyfriend.

The couple looked extremely happy together, and the post was captioned, "home is where the person is. 🫂🤎".

One of the top comments on Mitchell's post is from Atlanta Dream star forward Angel Reese, who wrote, "love this for youuuu".

Somehow, some women's basketball and Dream fans have taken this comment to suggest that Mitchell is headed for Atlanta in free agency.

One other top wrote, "Dream baby. See you in ATL boo," which was most likely because of Reese's comment.

"girl the atl is calling ur name 😉," another fan wrote.

And an X user who posted a screenshot of Reese's comment implied that Reese was being "messy" by trying to recruit Mitchell to the Dream from what she said.

Angel Reese being messy with Kelsey Mitchell to Atlanta BS. pic.twitter.com/wO2jnd0LR8 — CCFC-New season (@sohali2012) November 6, 2026

Frankly, any suggestion that Reese's comment was her way of recruiting Mitchell to Atlanta is ridiculous.

Reese (who is dating Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr.) is simply showing love for the happy couple, just as Mitchell's Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham did by commenting, "muwahaha okay miss pda 😛😛😍".

Two players interacing on social media isn't always one player trying to recruit another.

Plus, the Dream's cap situation essentially makes any pursuit of Mitchell impossible.

Atlanta Pursuing Kelsey Mitchell in Free Agency Is Nothing But a Fever Dream

The Dream already has $6.18 million committed to nine players on their active roster for 2027. The official salary cap for next season has not been finalized, but the expectation is that it will be somewhere below $8 million.

This would leave about $1.8 million available to potentially pursue Mitchell. But the problem for Atlanta is that Kelsey will command close to that on her own, and they would still need to sign two other players to fill out their roster if they were to land her.

So while Atlanta could theoretically sign Mitchell, it would surely be for significantly less money than she would get elsewhere (including with the Fever), and Atlanta would probably have to trade other key roster pieces to make the roster and salary cap math work out.

But not that any of this matters, because Reese's comment to Mitchell wasn't even a means of trying to recruit her in the first place. It was just another case of women's basketball fans trying to fabricate something out of nothing.