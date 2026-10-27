Kelsey Mitchell's Fever Future Gets Complicated After GM Amber Cox's Exit

A few days after the Indiana Fever's 2026 season ended, General Manager Amber Cox stated her intention to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell, who will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"I mean, Kelsey is obviously a major priority. She has a lot of equity in this franchise and has put in a lot of time... I mean, Kelsey has the opportunity and has earned the right to explore what other opportunities [are] out there. But our goal is for her to be a Fever girl for the rest of her career, and to retire with the Indiana Fever. That's what we want and we hope to get to that place," Cox said.

Cox shared a similar message one season ago, saying that re-signing Mitchell (who the Fever ultimately applied a core designation to in order to retain exclusive negotiation rights) was her team's biggest priority.

This was a big claim that Cox was clearly intent on following through with this winter. But there's one problem: Cox is no longer the Fever's General Manager, as she was fired last week.

Therefore, Mitchell's status feels a lot more uncertain than it was just one week ago.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during game two of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fever's Next GM Could Believe in Team's Potential Without Kelsey Mitchell

Regardless of who the Fever's next GM ends up being, there's no question they're going to see Mitchell's elite talent, as she has proven that time and time again across her Fever career.

But that doesn't necessarily mean she's the best fit for Indiana, especially when paired with Caitlin Clark. Some believe that these two guards being too offensive-minded and not elite defensive players is detrimental to the team's overall defensive abilities, and a new GM might share this opinion.

Plus, there's no denying that the Fever underperformed this season, especially given that Mitchell and Clark remained healthy throughout the season. This is a big part of why Cox was fired in the first place, and it would be proof or an excuse that a new GM needs to move on from Mitchell and allocate the money she would have received to another free agent or two.

Mitchell has done so much for the Fever franchise, and it would be difficult for many fans to see a team take the court without her on the roster. But this is a business at the end of the day, and the new GM's job will be to fill a competitive product on the field.

That will require a business-like approach. And that approach could mean moving on from Kelsey Mitchell.