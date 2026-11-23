Anneli Maley was a fascinating addition to the New York Liberty’s training camp roster ahead of the 2026 season. The 2022 WNBL MVP is a long forward with a 6’5” wingspan who can defend, knock down 3-pointers, and rebound at a high level. In 2023, she grabbed 21 rebounds to break the WNBL’s single-game rebounding record.

Despite her potential, Maley struggled to carve out a role in the WNBA. She didn’t make the Liberty’s opening-day roster. Between Leonie Fiebich, Rebecca Allen, Rebekah Gardner, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, they already had several more proven players of the same archetype. Maley only played in two games with the Phoenix Mercury before being waived again. She then signed a development contract with the Liberty, which they converted to a standard deal in September, but she only played limited minutes.

Maley didn’t really have a chance to show her talent in the WNBA this past season, but she’s been good in the WNBL. So far this season, she’s averaging 18.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, and she has made at least one 3-pointer in all of her five games with the Perth Lynx.

The Indiana Fever have a desperate need for a long, athletic wing/forward who can defend, knock down some shots, and contribute on the glass. If they can’t land a more established player in free agency and/or decide to replace Sophie Cunningham, they could gamble on Maley’s talent translating to the WNBA in a bigger role than what the Liberty could offer her. After all, the Atlanta Dream brought in a WNBL MVP in Isobel Borlase, and she played big minutes for them in the playoffs. Maybe Maley could develop similarly if given steady minutes.

The Fever need better defenders

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston (7) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) walk off the court after the buzzer sounds the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever’s offense was historically great this season. They lead the W with an offensive rating of 115. However, they didn’t always get to capitalize on their offensive talent. While few teams could stop them from scoring, they also rarely managed to slow down opposing offenses. The Fever finished eighth in defensive rating, which was the worst mark among playoff teams.

Aliyah Boston is an All-Defensive-level big when healthy, but she was dealing with a meniscus injury all season long. The only other players on the Fever’s roster who impressed with their defense were Raven Johnson, who brought her lockdown perimeter defense from South Carolina to the WNBA, and Makayla Timpson, who made waves with an impressively athletic block on Kahleah Copper.

Indiana needs more than that to build a legitimate contender around Caitlin Clark. However, there are not many great wing defenders available in free agency other than Jackie Young, who is expensive and probably doesn’t even want to leave Las Vegas, and DiJonai Carrington, who certainly won’t sign with the Fever. So, the Fever might have to look to the draft for extra defense, make a trade, or gamble on an overlooked player like Anneli Maley.