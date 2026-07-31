Expectations were sky-high for Cameron Brink when the Los Angeles Sparks selected her with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, one pick after the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark.

Brink hasn't met those expectations yet. Granted, she missed over a year after tearing her ACL during her rookie campaign and therefore only has 53 career games played. But she returned from that injury a year ago and still hasn't blossomed into the player most thought she'd be.

Therefore, there's a case to be made that Brink could benefit from a change of scenery and a fresh start. And it's interesting to consider whether the Fever could be such a place for the 24-year-old center.

It doesn't seem likely that the Sparks will trade Brink before the August 2 trade deadline, as there have been no reports regarding their intention to deal her now or in the future. And the Fever don't appear likely to make a major move before Sunday's deadline.

But Indiana acquiring Brink via trade isn't impossible, either now or in the offseason, which is why her fit with the Fever is at least worth a closer look.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's shot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Cameron Brink Could Fit Fever Scheme

Even if Brink's offense never meets its potential, she'll remain an elite shot-blocker. She's averaging 1.5 blocks per game this season, which could immediately make her the Fever's primary rim protector.

In fact, Brink is already an elite defender in the league. And the Fever have struggled on defense this season. While Aliyah Boston isn't a strong defender, she and Brink excel in different areas and could complement each other on that end of the floor.

On offense, the Fever's scheme benefits forwards who can run the floor and space it with shooting. Brink can do both, as she's a good athlete and is shooting 34% from three-point range this season.

The Sparks' 99.43 pace rating is the highest in the league, with the Fever's 99.38 pace rating being right behind them. This shows that Brink is acclimated to playing fast and wouldn't have a problem keeping up with the Fever's pace.

What's more, Brink has dealt with the expectations of being the second-overall pick after Caitlin Clark her entire career. That comes with a lot of pressure, especially in a big market like Los Angeles and because Brink is a pretty big name in the sport.

Coming to Indiana would mean Brink isn't expected to be a key player right away. She'd likely come off the bench and not be expected to be a major offensive contributor, which could be exactly what she needs to unlock her offensive potential.

Could the Fever Actually Trade for Cameron Brink?

Ultimately, it's probably unlikely that the Fever will actually execute a trade for Brink. Not only would they need to make it work from a cap space and roster standpoint, but the Sparks probably want to keep her around for at least another season to see if she can be part of their long-term rebuild. So fans shouldn't expect to see Brink wearing a Fever jersey in the near future.

But it will be interesting to follow what the Sparks plan to do with Brink and whether they make her available for a trade this upcoming offseason. If they do, the Fever should at least consider making an offer.