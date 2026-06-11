Fever's Sophie Cunningham to Miss First Game of Season vs Sky

Indiana Fever wing Sophie Cunningham was listed as out with a right elbow injury before their matchup with the Chicago Sky, the team announced Thursday. Caitlin Clark (who was once again listed as probable) was upgraded to available.

Status Update for tonight's game vs. Chicago:



Caitlin Clark - Available (back)

Sophie Cunningham - Out (right elbow) https://t.co/byTwX05EyA — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 11, 2026

Cunningham, now in her second season with the Fever, is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in her 11 games played with Indiana this year. She logged three starts at the beginning of the Fever's 2026 campaign after earning 13 the season before.

Cunningham scored a season-high 17 points in her first game off the bench once Lexie Hull was back up to speed after recovering from a hamstring issue and inserted into the starting lineup, in what would ultimately be an 11-point Fever home win over the Seattle Storm.

Jun 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) brings the ball up court against the Washington Mystics during the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The former Phoenix Mercury guard served as an unsung hero for the Fever in their most recent win over the Washington Mystics, where she fed Clark the ball with a crosscourt inbound pass that would ultimately lead to the game-winning shot. Cunningham would finish the night with eight points, two rebounds and three assists.

Cunningham Poked Fun at Game-Winning Shot Discourse on Social Media

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) smiles after falling Friday, May 15, 2026, during the second half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Washington Mystics defeated the Indiana Fever in overtime, 104-102. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the win against Washington, Cunningham took to social media and had a little fun with the discourse that surrounded Clark's game-winner—namely whether the play had gone as intended.

The last slide on an Instagram post Cunningham made contained a meme insinuating that she and Clark had improvised in the moment.

Though clearly, the final play had numerous actions and Cunningham made the right read in finding Clark, who found herself wide open after the Mystics got mixed up in coverage and Cotie McMahon overcommitted in an attempt to recover.

Cunningham later clarified, writing, "you guys read too much into things. that’s THE EXACT play our coach drew up and we executed it perfectly!," as the play indeed did work to perfection.

you guys read too much into things. that’s THE EXACT play our coach drew up and we executed it perfectly! https://t.co/8C0iouJ5LK — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) June 10, 2026