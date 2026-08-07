Caitlin Clark Costs Fever Late in Overtime Loss to Aces: Takeaways

The Indiana Fever fell to the Las Vegas Aces 86-84 in what was a wild overtime affair. The unfortunate part for Indiana is that they should have really won the game—several times.

The Fever held a three point advantage at the end of regulation with 10.9 seconds remaining and Kelsey Mitchell at the line. Mitchell went 1-for-2. But Indiana was able to get possession back after Brianna Turner of the Aces was called out of bounds. Caitlin Clark was then fouled and went to the line herself with a chance to seal the win. She missed both.

Chelsea Gray hit a three on the other end to send the game to overtime.

Then after a back and forth battle in the extra frame, the Fever held a one point lead with 28.9 seconds left. Clark had the ball in her hands and was forced into a turnover by A'ja Wilson on a bad pass, Las Vegas secured the ball and Gray hit another buzzer beating three, this time for the victory.

CHELSEA GRAY CALLS GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bH3jHYwocz — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) August 7, 2026

All of this came in a contest that the Fever led by 20 points in the first half, before Jackie Young spurred an Aces run that eventually put them in front.

Clark hit two big threes in the fourth quarter, each giving the Fever the lead, but it was the missed free throws from her and Mitchell and the crucial turnover that put the Aces in position to win.

Wilson finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, with much of her damage done in overtime, while Young had 22 for Las Vegas. Those two and Gray are members of the USA Basketball FIBA World Cup roster announced today alongside Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Clark had 20 points, 8 assists, and 8 turnovers in the loss. Mitchell extended her streak of scoring 20 or more points to 15 games with 28. Boston scored 21 to go with 12 rebounds.

Lexie Hull Continues to Struggle Mightily

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Fever did enough to win behind the contributions of their Big 3, the concerning play of Lexie Hull continued.

Hull played 17 minutes, scoring just 1 point and turning the ball over 3 times. She is averaging just 2.5 points per game over the last four and 5.7 points overall coming into the game. That is simply not enough out of the starting small forward spot.

Makayla Timpson Continues to Play Big Role

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was a bright spot for the Fever, it was once again the play of second year forward Makayla Timpson. Timpson wasn't perfect, making some mistakes at times, but she was on the floor for the Fever in crunch time due to her rebounding and rim protecting abilities.

Timpson was a +3 in 32 minutes of action and is seeing her role increase with each game.

The Fever will get a chance to bounce back from what was a heartbreaker at home on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Sky in Chicago.