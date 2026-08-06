Fever Stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Headline Team USA FIBA World Cup Roster

Team USA's roster for the FIBA World Cup in Germany next month was announced on Thursday morning, and the Indiana Fever's two young superstars will be representing their home country.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston were both named to the Team USA squad. They'll be joined by fellow young stars Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese, while 2024 Team USA Olympic gold medalists A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Rhyne Howard, and Jackie Young comprise the rest of the roster.

It's no surprise to see both Clark and Boston make the final cut. After all, Clark was named MVP of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament back in March, and Boston has long since cemented herself as one of the league's best bigs.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark smiles during a Team USA training camp. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There was some question about whether Boston (who had initially been on Team USA's roster for that Qualifying Tournament) having to pull out of it with an injury might have impacted her standing for the actual tournament. But that was clearly not the case.

The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 takes place in Berlin, Germany, from September 4-13. Team USA are 11-time FIBA World Cup champions and will be massive favorites to win once again this year.

Team USA's first group stage game will be against China on September 4. The WNBA season, and thus the Fever's season, will pause between August 30 and September 17 as a result.

What to Expect From Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston at FIBA World Cup

Since there are so many stars on the Team USA wonder, it's fair to wonder how much playing time both Clark and Boston will receive during next month's World Cup games.

They definitely won't be getting as many minutes as they do with the Fever, if only because head coach Kara Lawson will need to delegate playing time somewhat evenly to appease her talented roster.

That being said, the fact that Clark won MVP at the Qualifying Tournament shows how impactful she can be for the USA squad, even in somewhat limited minutes. And it's her ability to create for her teammates with extraordinary pace and passing that's arguably even more valuable than her own scoring prowess when she's playing for Team USA.

As for Boston, this USA squad is definitely more guard-heavy, and she and A'ja Wilson are the only proper centers on the roster. This opens the door for her to get a lot of playing time and make a big impact in the paint.

Fever fans can expect their two stars to shine in Berlin once the tournament begins.