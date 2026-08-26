Caitlin Clark, Fever Have Set Plenty of WNBA Ratings Records This Season

It's not exactly breaking news that Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are a ratings draw. This has been the case since Clark arrived in the league in 2024, and is why all their games are nationally televised.

However, the impact of Clark and the Fever being in action from an attention aspect is plain to see when looking at the various WNBA ratings records they have set this season.

The latest came via Amazon Prime Video. The Fever's game against the Dallas Wings last Thursday amassed an average of 1.07 million viewers, making it the most-watched game ever on the platform, per Sports Media Watch. For perspective, that number is directly in line with what the NBA averaged on Amazon.

A meeting between the same two teams set the record for the most-watched game ever on ION the week prior, garnering 1.62 million average viewers. On top of that, games featuring Clark and the Fever also set the new standard on USA Network (versus Golden State Valkyries) and CBS (against New York Liberty) for WNBA action.

And when Clark and the Fever play on network TV or ESPN, they are now routinely topping 2 million viewers. This is most apparent through the 2.58 million average viewers the Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream earlier in August amassed. That made it the most-watched WNBA game ever on cable. ESPN is averaging 1.4 million for WNBA games, up from last season, with the number obviously increased by Indiana's influence—particularly given Clark is healthy this year.

Fever versus the Las Vegas Aces had 2.64 million viewers between NBC and Peacock in July, making it the second most-watched WNBA regular season game since 2000, trailing only the Fever's game against the Chicago Sky to open 2025.

Perhaps most impressive is that the Fever's game against the Sky, sans the star power of Angel Reese this year, drew 2.6 million viewers for ABC this month.

Of course, many of the streaming services are new and the way ratings are tracked has changed, but the numbers remain staggering.

Fever Playoff Run Could Erase Every Record

It's highly unlikely the Fever are done setting viewership marks. That's because Clark and company have already clinched a playoff spot. This means fans will get to tune in to see her, Kelsey Mitchell, and the rest of Indiana's squad in high-leverage matchups.

Clark figures to make more history on the court as well, with a lot of people watching. How far the Fever go will determine just how high the ratings climb.