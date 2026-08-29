Caitlin Clark’s FIBA World Cup Take Highlights Fever’s Break Dilemma

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark spoke about the upcoming FIBA World Cup break before her team's game against the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

"When you play on Team USA, nobody's playing 35 minutes. So it will be good for me to continue to play basketball over the break and contribute what I can to that team and whatever area that is. But I think for myself, I would rather actually play in games compared to the [Fever teammates] that have to stay here and do practice," Clark said, per the Fever's YouTube account.

While Clark was joking around at the end, the Fever (and every other WNBA team) are put in an interesting place regarding this upcoming FIBA World Cup break.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monique Billings (25), forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrate from the bench. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assessing Whether FIBA World Cup Break Helps or Hurts Indiana Fever

On one hand, it's easy to see why this break might not be good for the players competing in the World Cup. It has been a long, grueling season, and now these players have to play competitive games that won't count toward the WNBA standings when they could be giving their bodies a much-deserved rest before the postseason.

Not to mention that Clark and the Fever are on fire right now, and would presumably want to capitalize on the team's great form instead of taking a three-week break from WNBA games.

But Clark's response emphasizes the other side of this dilemma. She'll get to remain in game shape, playing alongside the world's best players, for three weeks, which will keep her in peak competitive form for when the Fever's season continues, as opposed to potentially losing that competitive form because she is just practicing.

Plus, her and Aliyah Boston's workload for Team USA won't be the same as in Fever games, because the roster doesn't need them as much and playing time is dispersed more evenly. And representing Team USA is an honor, so it's not like Clark or Boston would ever turn that opportunity down.

Indiana should have no problems getting back to this version of themselves after the break. Some players will get to rest, recover, and refocus for the postseason stretch while Clark and Boston—who clearly are already locked in—get to continue competing at an elite level.

That sounds like a win-win for the Fever. Plus, fans still get to see Clark and Boston play games, which makes it a win for these fans as well. Dilemma solved.