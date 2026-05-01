Caitlin Clark Getting to the Line Could Change Everything for Fever

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark tipped her cap to the officials following the team's preseason loss to the Dallas Wings.

This was due to the WNBA's focus on officiating and how it regulates overly physical play, particularly on the perimeter. And in the case of the game against Dallas, the results of the ref's whistles sent Clark to the free throw line 13 times—contributing to her scoring 21 points on just 6 shots from the field, a ridiculous efficiency.

The book on Clark has always been to pick her up further out on the floor, send extra attention, and get away with whatever you can when it comes to clutching, grabbing, holding, or anything else to impede her progress.

But if there is indeed a change to the way the game is called in 2026, it could change everything for the Fever.

Clark has attempted 15 free throws in 33 minutes of preseason action, she's averaged 4.5 free throw attempts per 36 minutes over her WNBA career so far. Of course, the first number is skewed heavily by a one-game sample size, in an exhibition no less, but it is still something to keep an eye on given the league's point of emphasis and the nature of some of the calls Clark received.

One whistle in particular was significant because it indicates the WNBA is taking steps to protect the health of players like Clark, as Alanna Smith was hit with a flagrant 1 for a reckless closeout after she entered Clark's landing space on a contest of a three in the third quarter. Clark came up limping after banging her knee on the play (she said she is fine) but that call was a good sign because Clark has often had players impede her ability to land safely on outside shots and her staying on the court is the most important factor for a successful season.

But there were other whistles against the Wings that were interesting as well, as Dallas was called for fouls away from the ball on Clark in instances where they were trying to keep her from receiving it. Those add up over the course of a game and could send both Clark and the Fever to charity stripe often if other teams get in the penalty early.

Points at the Line Would Make Clark's Life Easier

Apr 30, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) before the game against the Dallas Wings at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Fever coach Stephanie White has been adamant about getting Clark easier looks, and nothing comes easier than points at the line.

However, for a star of her stature, Clark hasn't gotten there all that often. She was 7th in the WNBA in scoring as a rookie at 19.2 points per game, but everyone above her on the list attempted more free throws.

Clark didn't appear in enough games in 2025 to appear on any leaderboards, but she got to the line even less in the 13 games she played in her second season. Nine out of the top 10 leading scorers from last year attempted more free throws per game than she did.

Even a couple more attempts per game could shoot Clark up to the very top of the league in scoring and unlock her efficiency. Not to mention, if contact against her is being called tighter, it could eventually change the way teams defend her, leading to easier looks from the field as well.

If this officiating emphasis carries over into the regular season, Clark is set to become even scarier on the offensive end.