Caitlin Clark Gives Thumbs Up to WNBA's Officiating Focus

The WNBA has received a lot of criticism in recent years for its inconsistent officiating. Whether it's coaches, players, or fans, it often felt like after every game, at least one person (and usually more) was upset about how the game was called, and often people from both sides were frustrated.

This is why it was great for fans to hear WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert mention at the 2026 WNBA Draft that a main emphasis for this offseason has been the officiating. Specifically, she wanted the officials to draw a clearer line regarding physical contact and be more willing to blow the whistle when there's physical play.

No fan base was more relieved to hear this than that of Caitlin Clark, as the physicality she has been subject to across her first two WNBA seasons has been much discussed and lamented by both Clark and Fever fans.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, Engelbert saying there will be changes and them actually occurring are two different things. This is why the WNBA community has been keen to see official performance during the preseason.

Caitlin Clark's Satisfaction With Referees After Fever Loss to Wings Bodes Well

Clark's Fever lost to the Dallas Wings in a preseason game on April 30. Clark finished with 21 points in 16 minutes and took a whopping 13 free throws (making 11). She then spoke with the media after the game and gave the officials their flowers.

"I thought the refs did a really good job tonight, actually. And that's kind of been their focus going into this season, is I know there's a committee of people that really wanted them to start calling things. And I thought they did a great job of that, honestly. I thought the refs were great," Clark said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

"And it's a preseason game, so you're probably going to see more fouls called. I would expect the number to drop; I don't know how many fouls in total were called tonight. And at times, it can make the game choppy. But I think overall, it's gonna improve the product. Players aren't getting held, and it was both ways. I thought they did a good job both ways," she added before noting that she landed on her kneecap at one point in the game, hence why she was limping at one point.

If Clark is satisfied with how the referees are doing right now, this is a very good sign for improvements occurring once the games begin to count towards the standings.