Caitlin Clark’s Historic USA World Cup Debut Comes With Remarkable Turnover Stat

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark did not disappoint in her FIBA Women's World Cup debut.

Team USA secured a decisive 94-61 win against China on Friday morning, and Clark stole the show. The 24-year-old star finished the game tied for a team-high 14 points while also tallying 11 assists in 25 minutes, despite coming off the bench. She also finished with zero turnovers.

Clark set several records with this stat line. Her 11 assists were the most by a USA Basketball player in their FIBA World Cup debut, and it marked the most assists without a turnover in Team USA World Cup history. How's that for a first World Cup game?

Caitlin Clark delivered today versus China 👏



▪️ 14 PTS

▪️ 3 REB

▪️ 11 AST (most ever by a @usabasketball player in her Women’s World Cup debut)



The United States improves to 1-0 in Group D play!



(via @FIBA)

pic.twitter.com/wgRGeVO6Ne — NBA (@NBA) September 4, 2026

Fever fans are used to Clark cooking on the basketball court. But her ability to stand out among a team of the world's best basketball players makes this historic performance even more impressive.

Caitlin Clark's Comments on Team USA's Talent Speak Volumes

Clark spoke with the media after the game and was asked about how "comforting" it is to have to many weapons on Team USA's roster she can pass the ball to.

"Obviously, playing around so many talented players — obviously our guards and our post players too. Anybody I pass the ball to, it feels like they're never gonna miss a shot. So that's one of my goals when I come into a game: facilitate, play fast, set up my teammates, get into the paint, get some penetration... And allow my teammates to get open looks," Clark responded.

Props to Clark for wanting to delegate praise to her teammates after tallying so many assists. And she's right that Team USA's talent makes it easy for her to find someone who's going to capitalize on her passing.

But she still needs to get the ball to them cleanly for that to happen, which is just easier said than done. That's why her not having any turnovers to go along with double-digit assists is so impressive.

Clark has gotten some criticism for her relatively high turnover rate in her WNBA career. A lot of the time, this is just people trying to poke holes in her game, especially because this is unavoidable with someone who plays as she does.

But Friday's game showed that she can still rack up assists without turning the ball over. Perhaps this growth is a sign of things to come for the Fever down the stretch this season.