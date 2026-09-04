Caitlin Clark Shines in Super Sub Role in USA World Cup Win Over China

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark did not get the start in her FIBA World Cup senior national team debut in the USA's win over China, but that didn't matter at all when it came to her performance.

The second Clark checked into the contest, she picked up the pace and Team USA went on a run. And Clark's scoring and playmaking was on display during her 25 minutes of action in the resounding 94-61 victory.

Clark finished a team-best +30 and led the squad in assists with 11. She was also tied for the team lead in scoring, notching 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, 3-of-7 from deep. Paige Bueckers and Rhyne Howard had 14 points for Team USA as well.

Clark's ability to set up her teammates was apparent from the second she checked in and that extended to her familiar connection with Aliyah Boston. The Fever teammates were the first two subs off the bench in the first half and Boston was on the receiving end of a couple of Clark's spectacular dishes.

Boston also played strong defensively for Team USA, holding down the middle against China's massive frontcourt consisting of Xan Xu of the New York Liberty and 7'4" Zhang Ziyu.

Boston had 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in just under 15 minutes of run. Clark was the only player to register a double-double and recorded the most assists for a Team USA player without a turnover in World Cup history.

Clark's Coach Knows What She Brings

Clark coming off the bench is more a function of her being a newcomer to Team USA than her ability. Coach Kara Lawson is clearly aware of what she brings to the table.

"She's marvelous with the basketball in her hands, that's for sure, scoring, and playmaking. And really coachable as well. Wants to learn, wants to continue to improve and get better," Lawson told Jason Garrett on the Coach2Coach podcast in the lead-up to the opener.

Clark proved those words true in her first ever foray into the World Cup in Berlin, Germany. She did previously win MVP in the World Cup qualifiers, but this was her debut in the actual tournament.

And not only did Clark set the pace, she set the tone for what her performances in a USA jersey will look like going forward—doing so in a super sub role for Team USA.