Caitlin Clark Makes Key Contributions in Team USA FIBA World Cup Win

It didn't look like it would be easy early, but Team USA wound up pulling away from France in the FIBA World Cup gold medal game—in large part due to the play of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Clark struggled in her first stint in the game, committing two turnovers and missing her lone shot in her initial shift. And Team USA trailed France by as many as 14 points.

However, the momentum began to shift at the end of the first half. Coach Kara Lawson made smart late substitutions, putting Angel Reese and Clark in late in the half. Reese got a steal, and on the ensuing possession Clark knocked down a three as the clock ticked down and USA went into halftime down just two.

Clark picked up where she left off in the second half, hitting three more shots and dishing out several assists. She finished the game 4-of-5 from the floor with 12 points and 3 assists. Team USA was +11 in her 13:06 minutes of action in the 97-79 victory.

Clark Has Successful Senior National Team Debut

Clark had her first foray with the senior national team during the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in Puerto Rico in March. But the actual World Cup from Berlin, Germany was her debut with the squad in World Cup or Olympic competition.

All in all, it was certainly a success. Not only did Clark help the team win gold, but she had some standout individual moments as well. That started with a brilliant performance to open the tournament against China. Clark had 14 points and 11 assists in that one, complete with zero turnovers.

She did have some spurts of struggles, going without a field goal in contests versus Italy and Spain, but Clark bounced back in the gold medal game from the less than stellar performance against Spain, and did the same versus Czechia after the rough showing in the narrow win over Italy.

Clark ended the tournament as Team USA's leader in assists and overall plus/minus for the World Cup, as the U.S. thrived in her minutes all tournament.

That culminated in the gold medal win. Clark will now turn her attention back to the WNBA season as she and her Team USA teammate Aliyah Boston will return to the Fever with the 2026 campaign resuming on Friday in Toronto against the Tempo.

Clark's next step in international competition is likely the 2028 Olympics from Los Angeles.