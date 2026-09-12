Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Pace Team USA in Key Stat vs Spain

Team USA was not at its best against Spain on Saturday, but they were still able to hold on and advance to the gold medal game of the FIBA World Cup Sunday versus France.

Breanna Stewart led the way for the U.S. squad scoring 16 points. Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young had 13 and 12 respectively. But it was two members of the Indiana Fever who were on the floor for the biggest scoring disparity in Team USA's favor. Those players were Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Clark did not have a great game individually, going without a field goal for the second time in the tournament. Clark hasn't shot the ball well overall, however, the team continues to excel in her minutes. Team USA was +16 in her 16:50 minutes of action.

Caitlin Clark vs Spain: +16

Aliyah Boston vs Spain: +21



No other Team USA player was better than +7 in Team USA's win vs Spain pic.twitter.com/haAM2qTkCA — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) September 12, 2026

Boston, meanwhile, led the team in plus/minus for the game at +21. She was also on the court during crunch time again. Team USA has played two relatively close games, this victory over Spain, and a win against Italy that truly came down to the wire. Boston had 6 points and 7 rebounds in 20:33 of run.

Clark leads the team in plus/minus through five games, at +110. Boston is next at +88. Clark is pacing the team in assists as well.

Why Team USA Has Success With Clark and Boston

Even when they don't stand out individually, Clark and Boston have consistently had a positive impact for Team USA.

That's because when Clark enters the game, the pace changes. She is able to pick up the tempo for Team USA instantly and her playmaking has been key the entire run. Clark has also played solid defense when on the floor.

Meanwhile, Boston is basically the only true center on the roster after A'ja Wilson bowed out of competing. Boston brings a presence on the interior on both ends of the court. And she is able to spread the floor offensively given she has become a reliable three-point shooting threat in the 2026 WNBA season.

Team USA will need all it can get from Clark, Boston, and the rest of the roster to beat France in the gold medal game. Gabby Williams has led a WNBA-heavy roster for a France team that has run roughshod through the World Cup thus far. So getting another positive impact from Clark and Boston in their minutes will be key.