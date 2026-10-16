Caitlin Clark Predicts Big Things for Aliyah Boston After Fever Star's Knee Surgery

On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever announced that star center Aliyah Boston had surgery to repair the meniscus in her right knee.

Boston had been dealing with what was only called a "lower leg issue" throughout the season. And because fans didn't know exactly what was ailing the superstar, the fact that it was something in her knee that needed surgery caught many by surprise.

Boston's Fever teammates were surely aware—especially Caitlin Clark, as their relationship transcends the elite chemistry they've shown on the court.

And Clark quickly showed Boston her support in the wake of this news, reposting a graphic of Fever's announcement to her Instagram story on Thursday with the caption, "❤️❤️❤️comeback gonna go crazy".

dont care it will always be Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston FOR ALWAYS🥹‼️ pic.twitter.com/UyaLa98Pqv — Krysta ✌️ (@OffSeason_22) October 15, 2026

Boston showed Clark a lot of support throughout last season, when No. 22 was limited to just 13 regular season games because of lower-body injuries. Now it's Clark's turn to show Boston injury support and predict a big return for her in 2027 after Clark had a huge return during this past season.

Fever fans are just hoping their two star young players can make it through next season's campaign completely healthy.

Aliyah Boston's Knee Injury History Points to Perseverence

Boston deserves a ton of credit for playing through such a significant injury for what was probably most of the season. In fact, her injury seemed to have started months before the Fever's 2026 season.

The 24-year-old had to miss the end of Unrivaled's season this year because of an undisclosed lower-leg injury. This same injury forced her to miss the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in March.

Fast forward a few months, and Boston missed the second half of the Fever's May 15 game against the Washington Mystics because of a lower-leg injury.

Throughout this process, it was unclear what exactly Boston was dealing with. She returned to the court a few days after that May 15 game, but had to miss sporadic contests throughout the season, presumably because of this same injury.

Boston received some criticism for her performance for the Fever down the stretch, as she seemed to disappear during some games, particularly in the first round against the Aces.

But this surgery announcement shows that Boston was giving 100% of what she had on the court. And that deserves a ton of respect from the Fever fan base, given that meniscus injuries are notoriously painful to try to play through.

In other words, Clark should not be the only person showing Boston support right now.