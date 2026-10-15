Aliyah Boston’s Knee Procedure Raises Questions About Fever’s Handling of Injury

The Indiana Fever's announcement that Aliyah Boston underwent a procedure to repair the meniscus in her right knee shouldn't have caught anyone by surprise. That's because Boston had been managing what the team called a "lower leg injury" all season.

Boston was initially hurt playing in Unrivaled during the offseason and that plagued her all season long. The Fever's All-Star center left games early throughout the year, missed a game on some back-to-backs, and her status going into the first round playoff series versus the Las Vegas Aces was even in question.

Ultimately, Boston did play in that series and toughed it out all season, but the injury clearly bothered her. On Thursday, the Fever announced she underwent a successful right knee arthroscopy and further updates were forthcoming.

Aliyah Boston underwent a successful right knee arthroscopy to repair the lateral meniscus on Wednesday.



Learn more: https://t.co/oNWXpA0H7C pic.twitter.com/s3cXjtiL08 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 15, 2026

Why the Vague Responses All Year?

Before looking forward, it's worth looking back. Because the Fever were never transparent about what exactly Boston was dealing with.

Even when asked specifically if it was a meniscus injury in May, Coach Stephanie White dodged the question by deferring to the medical team and said they would be managing her all year.

Stephanie White on May 17, before the first game Aliyah Boston missed this season: https://t.co/ScoNKX1jH8 pic.twitter.com/Si28KBKgNj — Tony East (@TonyREast) October 15, 2026

It isn't clear why the team was so evasive in talking about the actual details of the injury. And considering Boston is an All-Star who signed a max contract extension going into 2026, the franchise owed the fans more transparency.

Why Did Boston Play in the Fever Regular Season Finale?

As mentioned, Boston's status was in question going into the postseason series versus the Aces, before she ultimately suited up.

But she did play in the regular season finale against the Minnesota Lynx, exiting that contest early due to the injury. Given that was a meaningless game for the Fever results-wise, there is no reason Boston should have been in the lineup.

Why Was Frontcourt Depth Not Addressed?

"I think, moving forward, [we need to] make sure we've got some depth behind AB at the center or the four," GM Amber Cox said during her exit interview.

But going into 2026, the organization signed more guards than necessary while leaving holes when it comes to frontcourt depth and defense and athleticism on the perimeter.

Knowing that Boston was hobbled, one would think an attempt to address that weakness would have been made earlier in this year's campaign.

Why This Is Ultimately Good News

Despite dealing with the injury, Boston still scored a career high 16.1 points per game. And that came with her minutes being at a career low since her workload was being managed.

Boston also made a significant jump as an outside shooter, converting 40.6% of her three-point attempts. However, she wasn't as quick off the floor for rebounds and didn't finish around the rim at the rate she is capable of—surely in part due to being limited by her knee.

So, if Boston is able to go into next season at 100%, the Fever will improve simply by getting a better version of a player who was already at an All-Star level.