Caitlin Clark Returns, Raven Johnson Shines: Fever Preseason Takeaways

The Indiana Fever are officially back in action after notching a 109-91 preseason victory over the New York Liberty.

Of course, in the preseason, process is clearly prioritized over results, but head coach Stephanie White had to like much of what she saw.

Raven Johnson Impresses in Indiana Fever Debut

Apr 25, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) sets the play while defended by New York Liberty guard Ny'ceara Pryor (1) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The first thing that stood out was the play of rookie guard Raven Johnson. Johnson was terrific in her Fever debut, quickly showing how her success at South Carolina could translate to the WNBA.

She had 6 points (on 3-3 shooting), 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 18 minutes. But most importantly she looked poised while handling the ball and immediately made an impact defensively—she has always hung her hat on what she brings on that end.

This was emphasized by coach White after the contest.

"I thought Raven did a great job. Certainly we know what she can bring on the defensive end of the floor, she's going to continue to bring that night in and night out, and she's going to just learn on the offensive end," White said.

Stephanie White on Raven Johnson’s Fever debut pic.twitter.com/yCunGujwyY — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 25, 2026

She then praised the rookie for being a sponge and asking a lot of questions, while singling out the things she doesn't need answers to.

"You can't teach the instincts, you can't teach those go-go gadget arms, and the length, and her ability to recover. So, it's just going to continue to grow," White concluded.

Clark Struggles With Shot But Looks Strong in Return

Apr 25, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles past New York Liberty guard Ny'ceara Pryor (1) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

White also had positive remarks for Fever star Caitlin Clark, who returned to WNBA action for the first time since July. Clark had gotten some reps for Team USA in March, but expressed pregame that she was "super super excited" to get back in the flow with the Fever.

"She was good. We play differently when she's on the floor. Again, learning how to play with her in the action, I thought she was good. I thought she didn't force anything. She played with great intention in everything that she did, was in the flow, she was communicating at a high-level. If we're talking about the shot-making, that's going to come. They play her differently in the W than they do in international basketball, so we've just gotta find ways to free her up to get her some easy looks," White said of Clark's play.

Stephanie White assesses Caitlin Clark’s play pic.twitter.com/eVp3tIHuXP — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 25, 2026

To the shot-making point, Clark was just 2-10 from the floor after making her first two attempts (a floater and a stepback three), but as White alluded to, Clark also faced pressure defense and was picked up fullcourt by the Liberty at times. She notably has zero turnovers in her intentionally limited minutes.

The biggest takeaway from Clark's play was how she looked physically. Her burst appeared back in transition and she was strong and decisive in her decision making. Her chemistry with Fever free agent signing Monique Billings was also apparent.

Billings' ability to play screen and roll action is likely to pay huge dividends for the Fever this season and her screening freed up Clark (and herself) for several opportunities in the first half.

Billings had 9 points and 7 rebounds in her first 21 minutes in an Indiana uniform.

Mo Billings with the quick first step 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OMya7RXQVz — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 25, 2026

Fever Offense Looks Potent

Apr 25, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Indiana Fever forward-center Makayla Timpson (21) leads a fast break against the New York Liberty during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Clark and the Fever brass have made it clear they want to get out and run, and the first preseason game was a sneak preview of that.

Indiana looked to push the tempo often against New York and their offense looked quite potent at times.

The Fever were powered by 18 points from Kelsey Mitchell, who made scoring look effortless at times. Sophie Cunningham also got off to a strong start, notching 13 points on 3-6 shooting from deep.

Backend of Roster Battle

Apr 25, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Indiana Fever guard Jessica Timmons (23) tries to drive past New York Liberty guard Derin Erdogan (17) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

When dealing with training camp and the preseason, teams are still evaluating the back-end of the roster and now this year who could fill the two new development spots.

Indiana already signed second round pick Justine Pissott to a development deal, but their third pick in the draft, Jessica Timmons had a solid showing in Brooklyn. Timmons scored 10 points in just 14 minutes of action and clearly had the strongest showing from the players battling to stay with the team.

Veteran Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was tied with Mitchell for the team lead in scoring with 18, further fueling the notion she is likely to secure the 12th regular roster spot.