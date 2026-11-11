Caitlin Clark's 'CC1' Shoes Were Popular in Michigan State-Duke Game

Caitlin Clark is by far the most popular player in the WNBA. Three years into her professional career, Clark sells out every single arena she plays in. She's racked up the accolades as well, being a three-time All-Star, two-time All-WNBA, All-Rookie and 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Clark is coming off of a career year, as she averaged 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4 rebounds per game in 40 appearances. It was a much-needed season for Clark, as 2025 posed plenty of injuries that held her to just 13 games. 2026 may have ended prematurely for the Indiana Fever, but they have to feel great about Clark's ascension as she heads into her fourth year.

One major talking point for each game this season had nothing to do with Clark's play, but what was on her feet. Clark signed a massive deal with Nike ahead of her rookie season, signaling that she'd become one of their top athletes moving forward. This past season brought new excitement, as Clark debuted her signature shoe, the 'CC1.'

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) sports her signature Nike Caitlin 1 shoe while warming up Thursday, June 18, 2026, before a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first two pairs were released to the public on October 1 in the 'Caitlin Blue' and 'Warning Code' colorways. It's been a massive success thus far, being worn in both NCAA and NBA games.

Her pair made their latest appearance at the Michigan State vs Duke men's basketball game.

So many Caitlin 1s in a single frame🔥 pic.twitter.com/fnJebULsJG — Caitlin 1 Tracker (@Caitlin1Tracker) November 11, 2026

Caitlin 1s were big hit in Michigan State-Duke game

They weren't worn on just one sideline. Both Michigan State and Duke rocked Clark's newest signature shoe. Of course, Duke wore the 'Caitlin Blue' colorway to match their iconic blue and white uniforms.

Michigan State got the win over #2 Duke in their custom MSU CC1’s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vz36kioyIH — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) November 11, 2026

As for Michigan State, it looks like they received a colorway that hasn't been announced yet. They may just be team specific pairs and not available to the public yet, or ever. The Spartans rocked a green pair of Clark's shoes witha. white underlay to go with their uniforms.

I spy so many Caitlin 1ssssss😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hY5lij4PnA — 🤍 (@kelelajolie) November 11, 2026

The next pair of Caitlin 1s set to hit shelves nationwide are the 'Jinx' and 'Cave Stone' colorways Those are expected to come out on November 13 and November 21 at 10am ET respectively, according to Nike's website. Clark's signature shoe has been touted as one of the best performance basketball shoes recently, coming in at a decent price point of $140.

Their success has made its way to late-night television, as Clark gifted host Jimmy Fallon with a pair of her unreleased Caitlin 1 in the 'Friendship Bracelet' colorway.

It's safe to assume that a lot more colorways will come out ahead of Clark's next appearance on the court in 2027.