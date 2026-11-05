Fever Must Embrace Caitlin Clark's Brand, Not Tolerate It

The Caitlin Clark brand just continues to grow.

On Wednesday it was announced that Clark became the first-ever athlete to partner with both Dick's Sporting Goods and Foot Locker. Not first female athlete or first WNBA player, but first athlete period.

“Dick’s Sporting Goods was always a stop before the start of any sports season when I was growing up,” Clark said in a press release. “Being the first ever brand partner for both them and Foot Locker is a really special full-circle moment."

Of course, this should come as no surprise at this point, given Clark has solidified herself as the biggest draw in the history of women's basketball and one of the most influential athletes of all-time when taking into account her serving as the catalyst for the explosive growth of the game.

Fever and Free Agents Should Embrace Caitlin Clark's Impact

Yet, despite what should be celebrated, often the narratives surrounding her are negative. This was particularly pronounced following Kelsey Mitchell's exit interview, when she emphasized how it can be difficult to deal with the "flak" that comes from being on Clark's team.

It is incumbent on the new general manager to change that framing. Because having Clark as the face of the franchise is something to welcome with open arms.

That is a mentality all her coaches and teammates would be wise to adopt, and that should go for potential free agent additions as well.

Because members of the Fever get to play alongside a generational talent, one who makes their jobs easier on the court. Clark is the league's all-time leader in assists per game after all. And the attention she draws from opposing defenses opens the floor for everyone.

But in addition, there is the benefit of the exposure that is a part of that experience as well. Sophie Cunningham has become a household name in her time in Indiana, while guard Tyasha Harris was able to secure a sponsorship as a result of a casual shout-out from Clark during a press conference.

Far too often it has felt like the downsides to the whirlwind that is the Caitlin Clark economy are magnified at the expense of the benefits. However, in reality it is way better to embrace it, rather than tolerate it.

Dick's Sporting Goods and Foot Locker understand the assignment. The Fever franchise and everyone associated with it, both now and going forward must follow that blueprint.

Because the impact that Clark has both on and off the court is not going anywhere. And it can take others along for the ride.