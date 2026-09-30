Caitlin Clark Shares ‘More Level-Headed’ Mentality for Game 3 vs. Aces

Caitlin Clark put up phenomenal numbers in Game 2 of the Indiana Fever’s first-round series against the Las Vegas Aces despite fouling out. With the Fever’s season on the line, Clark put up 27 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field and 5-for-11 from deep, 7 rebounds, and 15 assists to lead her team to a win. She tied Raven Johnson for a game-high +/- of +15.

Nevertheless, Clark was frustrated for much of the game, unhappy with many calls and no-calls. Early in the second quarter, she was called for an offensive foul for pushing off Mai Yamamoto and picked up a technical foul afterwards.

The Fever went on a big run after that technical foul, but Clark still knows that she cannot afford to lose her cool in Game 3 with elimination looming.

“I definitely deserved it, so respect to the ref for calling it,” Clark said in the postgame media availability, per a video on the Fever’s YouTube channel. “I was just frustrated. I thought there were multiple times where I just was getting hit.”

She added, “But I think just keeping a little more level-headed going into Game 3 because I don’t want it to come down to one point, and it be a free throw that I cost my team. I think going into Game 3, just keeping a little my head a little bit more. I think they’re really going to let us play in Game 3. It’s going to be physical. They’re going to swallow the whistle a little bit. So we have to come in with that mentality and play aggressive and play smart but expect not to get a call.”

Clark is no stranger to technical fouls. She picked up seven during the regular season. So, it’s good to hear that she is mindful of how a technical foul could impact the Fever in the biggest game of the season thus far.

The Fever’s season depends on another strong game from their big three

Sep 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) boxes out Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during game two of the first round against the Las Vegas Aces for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever’s big three struggled in Game 1. Clark recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists, but shot inefficiently and turned the ball over six times. Kelsey Mitchell scored just 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting from the field, and Aliyah Boston finished the game with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, but struggled to contain A’ja Wilson.

That makes it very difficult to keep up with a trio like Wilson, Gray, and Young.

It looked very different in Game 2. Clark, Mitchell, and Boston all scored at least 22 points. They were able to match the Aces’ big three much better, especially with Gray scoring just 10 points.

If the Fever want to avoid elimination and upset the defending champions, they will need another big game from all three of their stars. Wilson, Young, and Gray thrive in big moments. An elimination game against a younger, up-and-coming team is one of those moments, and the Fever will have a very small margin for error.

If last year’s elimination game against the Aces in the semifinals is any indication, Game 3 will be a thrilling match.