Caitlin Clark Is 'Catalyst' as Fever Stay Alive Against Aces: Takeaways

If Caitlin Clark was going to go down, she was going to go down swinging. But fortunately for the Indiana Fever, enough swings connected and they survived the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, winning 99-89.

Clark led the way, including becoming the only player ever to have a points and assists double-double in a half in WNBA playoff history. The Fever star finished the game with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 15 assists before fouling out late.

Indiana coach Stephanie White had this to say afterward:

"She was the catalyst for us here tonight and I think she's just going to take it to another level in Game 3."

Caitlin Clark to force a win or go home



27 PTS

7 REB

15 AST

5/11 3PT

9/18 FG pic.twitter.com/TSpgFbaH8u — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) September 30, 2026

White also praised Clark's energy on defense and the way she managed the contest as a floor general for the Fever.

The Fever were sharper in every aspect compared to Game 1 versus the Aces, and it started with Clark's magnificent performance.

Aliyah Boston Steps Up

A'ja Wilson dominated her matchup with Aliyah Boston in the first game of the series, but the tides turned Tuesday. Indiana sent more help toward Wilson defensively, and Boston played with force on the other end.

Boston contributed 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in the victory. She was 10-of-15 from teh floor. Wilson still scored 22, but her impact on the game was lessened quite a bit.

Myisha Hines-Allen and Raven Johnson Shine Off Bench

Clark credited reserve forward Myisha Hines-Allen for setting the tone and Hines-Allen proved she would not back down in getting in Wilson's face early in the game. Hines-Allen helped prepare the team for the intensity they would need in the lead-up to Game 2, according to Clark.

Rookie Raven Johnson excelled once again as well. Johnson was +22 in 15 minutes off the bench.

The Fever found something by going small at times with multiple guards on the floor at once. It is a formula they would be wise to return to in the decisive Game 3.

Fan Didn't Violate Code of Conduct in A'ja Wilson Exchange

There was an incident in the fourth quarter that saw A'ja Wilson pick up a technical foul amid a heated exchange with a fan.

Wilson was heated with the spectator who she said stepped toward her and pointed. She felt this was disrespectful and made it clear she would not tolerate it.

The fan was not ejected, however, as Fever PR stated they found he did not violate the code of conduct.

Either the Fever or the Aces will be eliminated from the postseason when their best-of-three series concludes Thursday in Las Vegas.