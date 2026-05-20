Caitlin Clark Shares What ‘People Don’t Understand’ About Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston is a three-time All-Star and made the All-WNBA and All-Defensive second team last season after an outstanding campaign. Her season firmly established her as not only one of the best young bigs in the league but one of the best centers period.

Boston’s talent and impact on the Indiana Fever are no secret. Everyone who watches the team play can see it. But people still underestimate one part of Boston’s game, according to her Fever teammate Caitlin Clark. Clark appeared on Post Moves, Boston’s podcast with Candace Parker, and spoke glowingly about her IQ and ability to make plays from the center position.

“There’s post players in this league that can score, that can rebound, but AB can pass,” Clark said. “That’s missing from a lot of people’s game that play her position, and then also her IQ is taken for granted. People don’t understand, she’s just a smart player.”

Aliyah Boston showed off her passing ability last season

Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) defends Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) as she looks to pass during the second half of a game Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever fell to the Mystics 88-84. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever had some of the worst injury luck across the WNBA last season. Clark, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, and Aari McDonald all suffered season-ending injuries, severely depleting the Fever’s point guard depth. Odyssey Sims filled in admirably when she joined the team on a hardship contract, but Stephanie White also shifted a lot of the playmaking responsibilities to Boston.

She responded to the new challenge with a career-high 3.7 assists per game in the regular season and 4.1 in the playoffs. She recorded at least five assists in 19 of the 52 games she played, including a couple of 8-assist games. Her basketball IQ and understanding of the game were on full display all season long.

No center averaged more assists than Boston last season. A’ja Wilson came close with 3.1 per game, but actually trailed Boston by 41 when it comes to total assists for the 2025 regular season. They were the only centers to crack the 100-assist mark. Boston also gave some guards a run for their money. She finished fourteenth in total assists across the league. The rest of the top fifteen was dominated by guards with the exception of Alyssa Thomas, Gabby Williams, and Boston.

Boston is a great scorer, strong rebounder, and capable defender in the paint, but that applies to many centers in the WNBA. Her ability to make the right pass and set up her teammates sets her apart from the crowd.

With Clark healthy and Ty Harris and Raven Johnson joining the team to add point guard depth, the Fever may not use Boston as a playmaker as much, but it’s great to have the option.