Fever Lean Even Further Into Guard Depth With Latest Signing

While the Indiana Fever likely don't have the cap space remaining to sign another big-time free agent, they're still making moves to add depth and round out their roster before their training camp begins on Sunday.

And another of these moves was announced on April 15, as the team is signing veteran guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. The 30-year-old Walker-Kimbrough was the No. 6 pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft and has spent most of her career with the Washington Mystics to this point, but joined the Atlanta Dream for the 2025 season.

She played in 41 games for Atlanta, averaging 8.6 minutes and 1.7 points per game. She was quoted in a press conference from the Fever as saying, “I’m looking forward to joining an amazing organization like the Fever. I’m excited to play alongside some of the most talented players in the league. The success of the team last year not only speaks to the players but also Coach White and her staff, so I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fever Add Yet Another Guard in Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this signing is that it represents yet another backcourt piece for the Fever.

Of course, the starting guard duo is going to be Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. But there are plenty of other players currently on Indiana's roster after them. With Walker-Kimbrough now signed, she joins Raven Johnson, Justine Pissott, Jessica Timmons (all three of whom were taken in the 2026 WNBA Draft), and Tyasha Harris. Plus, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull are technically listed as guards on the team's roster but play more on the wing.

This means that the Fever only have five clear frontcourt players right now: Aliyah Boston, Monique Billings, Myisha Hines-Allen, Damiris Dantas, and Makayla Timpson.

our 2026 draft class 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6DJ7QgbgV1 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 14, 2026

This might raise some alarms, given that the Fever are clearly more backcourt-heavy at this point, especially because Aliyah Boston had been dealing with a rather vague injury earlier this offseason that nobody outside of the organization can get much information about.

Yet, there's enough depth right now. Dantas will be Boston's primary backup at center, and Monique Billing could play center if necessary.

It’s definitely interesting to see how the front office has constructed its roster heading into camp. But there's a long season ahead, and changes will surely be made if and when they become necessary as the Fever look to win a WNBA championship.