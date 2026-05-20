Caitlin Clark Surprise Injury Scratch for Fever Before Fire Game

The health and injury status of Caitlin Clark will be among the most monitored things of the 2026 WNBA season.

The main reason for this is that Clark is the biggest star in women's basketball, and her being on the court is critical for the league's continued growth and interest in attracting a broader audience. And this was made clear by the fact that Clark only played in 13 games last season due to various injuries.

While the league still grew last year, it would have done more so if Clark had been able to stay on the court. And the hope is that she can stay on the court for as many games as possible this year.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Ruled Out of Fever Game vs. Portland Fire

Unfortunately, fans will be concerned to hear that Clark is not active against the Portland Fire on May 20.

Chloe Peterson of IndyStar indicated this with an X post on Wednesday that read, "Caitlin Clark has been ruled out with a back injury for tonight’s game after the Fever’s pregame walkthrough. She was not on the injury report yesterday."

Fever beat reporter Scott Agness noted in another post that, "I’m told [Clark's absence is] part of a strategic management plan for the season. Tonight is the Fever’s fourth game in eight days."

Fever guard Caitlin Clark will NOT play tonight vs Portland Fire. I’m told it’s part of a strategic management plan for the season.



Tonight is the Fever’s fourth game in eight days. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 20, 2026

Perhaps this update about it being "strategic management" can be seen as good news. Still, fans want to see Clark on the court. More is still to come on this.

Caitlin Clark Sparked Back Concerns Earlier This Season

This isn't the first time Clark's back has been a source of concern this season. The Fever star has been seen wearing a seating pad around her back on the bench several times this year, and went back into the locker room during Indiana's opening day loss to the Dallas Wings to get her back adjusted because, in her words, "It gets out of line pretty quickly".

Caitlin says she feels fine (clip from the postgame via Tony East YT, question by Robin Lundberg) pic.twitter.com/iRvwLFC4pv — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) May 9, 2026

Back injuries can be among the toughest to navigate, if only because the back is used with essentially every movement a person makes, which makes it easy to aggravate and tough to recover from.

Still, it's too early to get too worried about what Clark's absence might mean. Either she, head coach Stephanie White, or both of them will speak to the media before Wednesday's game begins and will provide more insight or context to this decision.