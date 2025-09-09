Caitlin Clark's 5-Word Message on Fever Injury Absence Speaks Volumes

On September 4, Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark announced that she'd be missing the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to injury.

"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty," Clark wrote in a post to her social media channels on that Thursday evening, which has amassed nearly 500,000 likes on Instagram.

Clark's post continued, "This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs🖤".

Sep 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks out on to the floor before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This initial post said a lot about Clark's feelings regarding what ended up essentially being a lost season for the 23-year-old, as she only played in 13 games because of various soft tissue injuries.

Caitlin Clark Sends Clear Message About Missing Fever Competition

While every women's basketball fan is surely lamenting Clark's absence, there's nobody who feels worse about it than No. 22 herself. Not only does she want to test herself and put on a show for her countless fans, but she is also a great competitor who wants to help her Fever team make waves in the postseason.

And Clark seemed to convey this sentiment with a September 9 post to her Instagram story, which included a black and white photo of her celebrating on the Fever's home court during a game. The post was captioned, "I miss this so bad".

Caitlin Clark's September 9 Instagram story. | Instagrasm/@caitlinclark22

Clark's post speaks volumes because it seems to suggest how much playing in front of her loyal and devoted fans means to her.

While Clark is typically in good spirits while on the sidelines during games, those who keep an eye on her can see just how badly she wants to be out there, as she's seemingly champing at the bit to get into the game, despite being in street clothes.

Fans can probably expect the same from Clark during Indiana's final regular season game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, and can certainly expect to see an animated Clark once the Fever's 2025 postseason begins early next week.

