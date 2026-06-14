Caitlin Clark's Technical Fouls Have Become Story to Track

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark picked up her fourth technical foul of the 2026 WNBA season during her team's 85-75 win against the Connecticut Sun on June 14.

This means Clark is tied with Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese for the league lead in technical fouls, and given the consequences that come with racking up too many technicals, each time Clark picks up one means she's closer to having to miss games because of it.

As a result of the league's new CBA, a one-game suspension occurs when a player reaches eight technical fouls on the season. After that, every other technical foul a player receives will trigger another suspension.

Therefore, Clark (who came within one technical foul of a one-game suspension in 2024) is already halfway toward getting suspended for a game because of her technical fouls. This comes just 13 games into the season, and with 31 regular season contests remaining.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A Potential Caitlin Clark Technical Foul Suspension Would Not Be Ideal

Clark also gets fined $500 for each technical foul she tallies, but that's far from her or the Fever's biggest worry when it comes to accruing these.

Instead, the potential of her having to miss games because of technical fouls would not be good. Clark is the Fever's best player and the orchestrator of their offense, and her having to miss time for any reason — especially something that, unlike an injury, is ultimately under her control, since she can exercise restraint — makes Indiana a worse team.

Granted, the Fever played well enough without Clark during the 2025 season, even coming within one game of a WNBA Finals appearance while she was sidelined. But that was because the team had learned how to play without her last year. This new team is used to having Clark running point, and the adjustment without having her would be tough to recover from, even if it's just for one game.

Therefore, the Fever will have to both hope Clark can keep her emotions in check when speaking with referees and help restrain her when she comes close to crossing a line and getting a technical called for the rest of this season.

Caitlin Clark Says Technical Foul Was 'Deserved' After Fever Win

While Clark has been frustrated about some of her past technicals, she admitted she earned the one she received on Saturday night when speaking to the media postgame.

“I deserved it, but it was worth it,” Clark said of the technical, which came with only 22 seconds remaining in the game.

Caitlin Clark on her tech: “I deserved it, but it was worth it.”



Adds: “The delay of game made no sense. It felt like Tyler (Mirkovich) wanted to insert himself into the game, and that was ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/sbDvmiCDhr — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 14, 2026

She didn't feel the same way about a previous delay of game technical on the Fever, which came after she kicked a ball in an attempt to stop it from rolling away. She immediately went to pick up the ball and give it to the referee.

"The delay of game made no sense. It felt like [referee] Tyler [Mirkovich] wanted to insert himself into the game, and that was ridiculous... So, you can ask Tyler, I don't agree with that," Clark added.

Regardless of whether any specific call is warranted, the bottom line is that Clark needs to be careful for the rest of the year, because not doing so could result in her having to miss games.